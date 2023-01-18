Raise a Glass to Anna Kendrick's A Simple Favor Sequel Update

Watch : Anna Kendrick Teases A Simple Favor 2: "It's So Good"

Prepare to don your best power suit.

Fans of the 2018 dark comedy A Simple Favor have been buzzing since director Paul Feig announced a sequel in May 2022. And now, leading lady Anna Kendrick—who starred in the film alongside Blake Lively—recently revealed that the project is beginning to take shape.

"I've actually read the script now," the actress exclusively told Courtney Lopez on the Jan. 17 episode of E! News, "and it's so good."

The sequel will see Anna reprise her role as single mother Stephanie, who in the original film set out to uncover the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of her friend Emily (Blake)—leading to quite a few twists.

As the film ended with a few gunshots and Blake's character behind bars, Anna teased that the events of the movie have strongly influenced her light-hearted mommy vlogger character.

"They did such a great job of, in some ways, making her sort of older and wiser," the 37-year-old—who stars in the new drama Alice, Darling—shared. "But, at the same time, there are qualities that a person just can't really change about themselves."