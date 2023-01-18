Raise a Glass to Anna Kendrick's A Simple Favor Sequel Update

Prepare to don your best power suit.
Fans of the 2018 dark comedy A Simple Favor have been buzzing since director Paul Feig announced a sequel in May 2022. And now, leading lady Anna Kendrick—who starred in the film alongside Blake Lively—recently revealed that the project is beginning to take shape.
"I've actually read the script now," the actress exclusively told Courtney Lopez on the Jan. 17 episode of E! News, "and it's so good."
The sequel will see Anna reprise her role as single mother Stephanie, who in the original film set out to uncover the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of her friend Emily (Blake)—leading to quite a few twists.
As the film ended with a few gunshots and Blake's character behind bars, Anna teased that the events of the movie have strongly influenced her light-hearted mommy vlogger character.
"They did such a great job of, in some ways, making her sort of older and wiser," the 37-year-old—who stars in the new drama Alice, Darling—shared. "But, at the same time, there are qualities that a person just can't really change about themselves."
As she put it, her character's "got like a little bit more savvy in her," but added that, "she's still Stephanie at the end of the day."
While fans will get to see Stephanie and Emily showdown again in the A Simple Favor sequel, Anna also weighed in on whether she and the cast of Pitch Perfect would dust off their vocal chops for a potential fourth film in the series.
"I don't know," she told E! News. "Every time we hang out, we're always dreaming of the idea of something like that, but unfortunately, it's not up to us. But, for now, we just have our group chat, and we always try to have little reunions."
Hear more from Anna—including her emotional experience filming Alice, Darling—in the full interview.
Alice, Darling premieres exclusively in AMC theaters on Friday, Jan. 20.
