Eva Marcille Shares Her Hot Takes on the New Housewives Joining RHUGT Season 4

Eva Marcille Talks Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4

Eva Marcille can't wait to reunite with her fellow Ex-Wives.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is opening up for the first time about returning for season four of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with her former Peacock co-stars Vicki Gunvalson, Phaedra Parks and Brandi Glanville.

"The fab four is back together!" Eva exclusively told E! News. "I'm super excited. I love Vicki!"

Eva says she and her fellow Bravo alums "learned a lot about each other" during their season two stay at Dorinda Medley's Bluestone Manor, which began the day after Vicki's ex Steve Lodge broke up with her via text.

"We had ups, we had downs, we cried, we laughed, we finally whooped it up," she shared. "Now I feel like the place that Vicki is in, oh my gosh we are going to have so much fun. She is in such a clear and happy place. Phaedra is in such a happy place. And Brandi is going to be Brandi eight days a week. It's going to be a riot."