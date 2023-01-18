Eva Marcille Shares Her Hot Takes on the New Housewives Joining RHUGT Season 4

Eva Marcille can't wait to reunite with her fellow Ex-Wives.
The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is opening up for the first time about returning for season four of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with her former Peacock co-stars Vicki Gunvalson, Phaedra Parks and Brandi Glanville.
"The fab four is back together!" Eva exclusively told E! News. "I'm super excited. I love Vicki!"
Eva says she and her fellow Bravo alums "learned a lot about each other" during their season two stay at Dorinda Medley's Bluestone Manor, which began the day after Vicki's ex Steve Lodge broke up with her via text.
"We had ups, we had downs, we cried, we laughed, we finally whooped it up," she shared. "Now I feel like the place that Vicki is in, oh my gosh we are going to have so much fun. She is in such a clear and happy place. Phaedra is in such a happy place. And Brandi is going to be Brandi eight days a week. It's going to be a riot."
Joining the RHUGT season four cast are Real Housewives of New York City O.G. Alex McCord, Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi, Real Housewives of New Jersey O.G. Caroline Manzo and original Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer.
"I don't know them!" Eva confessed to E!. "I watched O.C. so I remember Gretchen, but then she left. I remember Gretchen for a minute but I have not kept up with her, but Phaedra is good friends with Gretchen. That's her girl. She's like a godmother to one of her kids. They are really, really, really close and because of that I feel comfortable knowing Gretchen is one of the girls."
"One of the other women is an actress, which makes me happy—Alex," she continued, referencing Alex's very short acting resumé prior to RHONY. "I looked her up, I went on the Google and it came up 'American actress.' So I was like, 'Yay, we got another actor.' That's cool. Obviously, we all know Caroline Manzo, she's one of the O.G.s, but I don't know her personally. I met her at BravoCon, very nice lady. I get great energy from her."
As for Camille, Eva added, "I have heard of her. I know that she was married to Kelsey Grammer—That's all I know."
While excited to meet the new faces, there is one aspect of the vacation Eva admits she's "afraid" of: the fact they are traveling to a dry country, seemingly confirming rumors the cast is headed to Morocco.
Or as Eva teased, "Very Sex and the City vibes." Hear more from Eva in the interview above.
Binge past seasons of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip on Peacock any time.
—Reporting by Marenah Dobin
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)