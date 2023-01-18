The 2023 Met Gala Co-Chairs Will Have You Levitating

Ahead of the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, Vogue revealed who will be serving as co-chairs alongside Anna Wintour. See the star-studded list of names below.

It's time to roll out the red carpet for these 2023 Met Gala co-chairs.

As we quickly approach the first Monday in May, Vogue announced that Emmy winner Michaela Coel, actress Penélope Cruz, tennis star Roger Federer and "Levitating" singer Dua Lipa will serve as the official hosts of the event, alongside Anna Wintour.

The fashionable evening, set to take place at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, will honor the late Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away almost four years ago at the age of 85.

According to Vogue, the Met Gala's accompanying exhibition—"Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty"—will "showcase over 150 original looks from the late designer—exploring Lagerfeld's creative output from the 1950s until his final collections in 2019."

"In addition to tracing Lagerfeld's tenures as creative director at Chanel, Chloé, and Fendi (and at his own namesake label), the show will also consider the designer's time at Balmain and Patou," the outlet continued. "Many of the objects on display will appear alongside his vast collection of sketches." 

As for the dress code? You guessed it, also a nod to Lagerfeld. 

Vogue noted that the "in honor of Karl" theme will be a chance "for all the esteemed guests to salute one of fashion's greats, and from our perspective, the theme has multiple, wondrous ways into it."

The Lagerfeld exhibition will be open for the public to view from May to July.

