Britney Spears Makes Rare Comment About Ex Justin Timberlake

Watch : Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Defends Her NSFW Photos

Britney Spears is stepping back in time and we're in the zone.

The pop star shared a throwback photo of herself and ex Justin Timberlake, whom she dated from 1999 until 2002, clad in matching basketball uniforms to Instagram Jan. 17. In the since-deleted post, Britney wrote, "When we used to shoot hoops TOGETHER … that's when miracles happened!!!"

The Grammy winner, who tied the knot with Sam Asghari in June 2022, added, "I came out of my mom's stomach just like we all did!!! Psss … why always cast me out ??? I'm equal as all!!!"

The "Sometimes" singer's reference to their relationship comes nearly two years after Justin issued to a public apology to his ex following the debut of Framing Britney Spears.

The documentary, which premiered in February 2021, prompted criticism from fans about comments Justin made about his ex after their split, including his seemingly close depiction of Britney in his 2002 video for "Cry Me a River."