Get $245 Worth of Anti-Aging Skincare for $65: SkinCeuticals, iS Clinical, SkinMedica, and More

Best of Dermstore Problem Solution: Anti-Aging Regimen Reviews

A shopper admitted, "I would have never bought the individual products because of the expense, so being able to try them in a kit made me a believer in a few of the products. The Dr. Dennis Gross pads are the best!"

Another explained, "I'm always nervous to try new products since I have sensitive, acne-prone skin, but am so glad I decided to go for it with this kit. I'm loving all the products, especially the face wash and Vital C mask, and am seeing definite improvements in my skin. Highly recommend!"

Someone else shared, "I found so many products in here that worked wonderful that I never knew existed. Dr. Dennis peel wipes are INCREDIBLE, Revision facial cleanser is a definite game changer in the way my skin has changed as far as dryness, texture and radiance. Image hydrate mask is so good and really does work.. I use twice a week. PCA little rebalance moisturizer in the white and black little containers is a miracle worker for dry skin! Give this a try and you will be adding some awesome products to your skin regimen."

A Dermstore customer reviewed, "This amazing bundle allowed me to try some great products without having to commit to a sometimes pricy full size quantity. I found a new favorite sunscreen, did the Dr Gross peels (easy and effective) and love the travel friendly packages of Skinmedica and Skinceuticals favourites. Well worth the price (and my husband adopted the clear carry case!)."

Another stated, "Great kit! Good value! High quality products!"

A fan of the set wrote, "I initially bought this set as I needed microneedle roller but due to price of this set comparing to roller itself I decided to give it a try. This was such a great purchase - I loved every each of the products included and already noted the difference after two days. This is amazing way to try new products before committing to full size/price of them. Already recommended this set to few of my friends!"

"Such an amazing price for a well thought out kit. I found myself in a skincare rut, aimlessly trying to figure out I needed to do to see more changes. This was kit is perfect for what I needed, and I love discovering new products without the hefty price tag or commitment," a Dermstore shopper said.

Another explained, "I purchased this gift box because of the microneedling roller and Skinceutical samples. I was planning to give the Alpha-Beta Extra Strength Daily Peels to my sister, who has much less reactive skin than I do. I read reviews on many different websites and decided to give them a try on a night I was not using tretinoin... My skin reacts (turns red with irritation) to various things such as wearing mask on a plane (skin dries out and gets red), windburn and of course, some masks/treatments, I was very worried about the peel being too strong for my skin and causing irritation/dryness. I followed the instructions to the T and had zero discomfort."

A shopper said, "I bought this pack for the Revision Brightening Face Wash and was pleasantly surprised by how much I loved all of the goodies. I am a long-time fan of Elta, SkinMedica and Skin Ceuticals and certainly wasn't disappointed with these options. The real bonus was the face wash - love - and will buy separately. I am also kind of obsessed with the Dr. Dennis Gross peels. You'll definitely want to check them out!"

