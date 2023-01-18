Jonathan Scott Praises Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel in Heartwarming Birthday Message

Watch : What's Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel's Couple Name?

Love 500 Days of Summer? Well, Jonathan Scott is celebrating the past 365 days with Zooey Deschanel.

The HGTV host, 44, marked the actress' 43rd birthday on Jan. 17 with a sweet tribute on Instagram, posting a photo montage of the couple traveling, walking red carpets, enjoying the holidays and just hanging out together.

"You just keep getting even better," he captioned the post. "Happy Birthday Zooey."

Needless to say, Zooey appreciated the gesture, commenting, "I'm the luckiest girl!"

This wasn't the only occasion the pair celebrated recently. Back in August, the Property Brothers star and the New Girl alum hit their third dating anniversary.

"I got the best one," she wrote on Instagram at the time, "most wonderful three years ever."

Zooey met Jonathan in 2019 while they were filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke with his twin brother and HGTV co-host Drew Scott.

"I went to meet them and I was like, 'I can't believe he's so nice,'" she recalled on an October episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "He's just the nicest person. People just aren't that nice generally."