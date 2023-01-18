Selena Gomez and The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart Step Out Together Amid Romance Rumors

Watch : Meryl Streep Joins Selena Gomez on Only Murders in The Building

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart seem to be getting closer.

The "Same Old Love" singer and The Chainsmokers musician recently went bowling at The Gutter in Manhattan, the manager confirms to E! News.

As seen in photos published by Page Six Jan. 17, Selena and Drew kept it casual, with him sporting a camouflage-print long sleeve shirt and black pants. Meanwhile, Selena wore a black long sleeve top and matching bottoms for the sporty occasion on Jan. 15.

Their New York hangout comes amid reports that the pair are dating; however, neither star has publicly confirmed where they stand.

E! News has reached out to their reps but hasn't received a comment.

Drew, 33, previously dated model Chantel Jeffries, making their relationship public in July 2020. Less than a year later, People reported the pair split up in April 2021.

Drew's dating history also reportedly includes being linked to model Meredith Mickelson in 2018 and having a years-long relationship with Haley Rowe, which came to a close in 2017.