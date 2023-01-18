Ring of Honor Wrestler Jay Briscoe Dead at 38

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The wrestling world has lost a champion.

Jay Briscoe, who wrestled alongside his younger brother Mark Briscoe for professional wrestling promotion Ring of Honor, has died at the age of 38, according to the organization's CEO Tony Khan.

"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away," Khan wrote in a Jan. 17 tweet, referring to Jay by his birth name. "Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today."

Khan continued, "Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."

A cause of death was not given.

News of Jay's passing comes nearly one year after the Briscoe Brothers were inducted into the inaugural class of the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame. Having wrestled with the organization since their teenage years, Jay said at the time of the induction that he and his brother were "humbled" by the honor.

"All we ever wanted was big time fights," he tweeted January 2022, "and we've been blessed to work for a company that provided us with that opportunity for 2 decades."