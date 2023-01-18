Ring of Honor Wrestler Jay Briscoe Dead at 38

The wrestling world has lost a champion.
Jay Briscoe, who wrestled alongside his younger brother Mark Briscoe for professional wrestling promotion Ring of Honor, has died at the age of 38, according to the organization's CEO Tony Khan.
"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away," Khan wrote in a Jan. 17 tweet, referring to Jay by his birth name. "Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today."
Khan continued, "Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."
A cause of death was not given.
News of Jay's passing comes nearly one year after the Briscoe Brothers were inducted into the inaugural class of the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame. Having wrestled with the organization since their teenage years, Jay said at the time of the induction that he and his brother were "humbled" by the honor.
"All we ever wanted was big time fights," he tweeted January 2022, "and we've been blessed to work for a company that provided us with that opportunity for 2 decades."
Throughout his wrestling career, Jay won 13 Ring of Honor tag team championships with Mark, including the present reign. He was also a two-time ROH world champion as a single competitor.
Amid news of his death, many stars from the wrestling community took to Twitter to share their condolences.
"I didn't interact much with him, but upon meeting Jay I instantly understood something about him…his family was his everything," WWE wrestler Cody Rhodes wrote. "All the love in the world to them this evening."
Meanwhile, Impact Wrestling star Frankie Kazarian said he was "sick to my stomach" over news of Jay's sudden passing. "I cannot even begin to process this right now," he tweeted. "I loved everything about my friend Jay Briscoe. His passion. His drive. His presence. Our wars in the ring. Most importantly, how much he loved his family."
All Elite Wrestling's Danhausen added that it was an "absolute privilege" to have wrestled with Jay. "One of the best wrestlers to ever do it," he shared, "and always so nice and helpful to everyone."
