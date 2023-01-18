Austin Butler's Voice Coach Defends His Elvis Accent

Watch : Austin Butler ADDRESSES Debate Over His Elvis Accent

Austin Butler ain't nothing but a hard worker, according to his voice coach.

Irene Bartlett—who was hired to work with the Elvis actor in 2019—said Austin strove for years to develop a "connection" with his role as Elvis Presley, including shaping his speaking voice to resemble that of the famed musician.

"Because of COVID shutdowns, he was working on it all the time," Irene told ABC's Gold Coast on Jan. 16, "and it's difficult to switch off something you've spent so much focus time on."

Austin's continued embrace of the raspy drawl raised eyebrows on the internet following his appearance at the 80th annual Golden Globes—where he won the award for Best Actor in a Drama. However, Irene said the voice isn't being done for show.

"What you saw in that Golden Globes speech, that's him," she said. "It's genuine, it's not put on."

As for how long he'll continue to sound like Elvis? Irene isn't sure.