Who Is Bianca Censori? Everything to Know About Kanye West’s Rumored Wife

Kanye West may have love locked down with someone new.
The "Mercy" Rapper, who was formerly married to Kim Kardashian, had a reported wedding ceremony with Yeezy employee Bianca Censori, per TMZ, which cited sources close to the pair on Jan. 13. According to the outlet, the sources note that despite their secret nuptials, Kanye and Bianca haven't filed any paperwork to make it legal.
E! News reached out to Kanye's lawyer and Bianca for comment, but did not hear back.
News of Kanye's rumored wedding comes over a month after he and Kim finalized their divorce after seven years of marriage. While Kim has not publicly spoken out on Kanye and Bianca's alleged union, the SKKN founder did take to social media with some cryptic messages amid the rumors.
"I'm in my quiet girl era, I don't have much to say," a since-deleted post shared by Kim to her Jan. 12 IG Story read, per Glamour. "Just much to do."
The 42-year-old also took to her Story with the words, "Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat. Keep doing you," and "People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that."
So, who is Kanye West's rumored new wife, Bianca Censori? Keep reading to find out…
Bianca Censori Works at Yeezy
Bianca is the Head of Architecture at Kanye's fashion brand, per her LinkedIn profile. She has been with the company since November 2020.
She Used To Be a Jewelry Designer
Bianca was the founder and owner of Nylons Jewellery from 2013 to 2017. She told i-D in a 2016 interview that she created the brand after high school.
"I started playing around with mesh, then putting crystals inside the meshing, just making really simple thin chokers," Bianca recalled. "I started selling those and from there it slowly kept growing."
Bianca Censori Studied in Melbourne, Australia
According to her LinkedIn, Bianca obtained her Bachelor of Architecture and Master of Architecture from the University of Melbourne.
She Took a Year Off From School in 2014, Which Helped Her Navigate Her Future
"I feel that established where I wanted to go and I was able to be more focused on what I want to do with Nylons," she told i-D in 2016. "Then when I went back to university I knew what I wanted and was more focused."
Bianca Censori Is Friends With Fellow Creative Gadir Rajab
Bianca is best friends with stylist, photographer and creative director Gadir Rajab, according to an interview they both did with Vogue published June 2022. The pair both grew up in Melbourne.
She Splits Her Time Between Los Angeles and Melbourne.
Bianca shared with Vogue that she spends time in both areas. Reflecting on how traveling back and forth impacts her career, she told the outlet, "In Melbourne I can cultivate my creativity and LA is where I apply it."