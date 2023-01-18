Who Is Bianca Censori? Everything to Know About Kanye West’s Rumored Wife

Watch : Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Post Amid Kanye's Marriage Rumors

Kanye West may have love locked down with someone new.

The "Mercy" Rapper, who was formerly married to Kim Kardashian, had a reported wedding ceremony with Yeezy employee Bianca Censori, per TMZ, which cited sources close to the pair on Jan. 13. According to the outlet, the sources note that despite their secret nuptials, Kanye and Bianca haven't filed any paperwork to make it legal.

E! News reached out to Kanye's lawyer and Bianca for comment, but did not hear back.

News of Kanye's rumored wedding comes over a month after he and Kim finalized their divorce after seven years of marriage. While Kim has not publicly spoken out on Kanye and Bianca's alleged union, the SKKN founder did take to social media with some cryptic messages amid the rumors.

"I'm in my quiet girl era, I don't have much to say," a since-deleted post shared by Kim to her Jan. 12 IG Story read, per Glamour. "Just much to do."