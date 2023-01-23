The Bachelor Rewind: Sean Lowe Looks Back on His Fairytale Journey With Catherine Giudici

Watch : Sean Lowe Reflects on The Bachelor 10 Years Later & Chris Harrison

Night one intros on The Bachelor are notoriously cringe-inducing. And Sean Lowe admits there was one that got his panties in a twist.

"Fifty Shades of Grey was a big thing back then," Sean shared with E! News in an exclusive interview while looking back on his 2013 season. Which is why hairstylist Ashley Palenkas made a reference to E.L. James' steamy romance novel "and dangled a tie in front of my eyes."

But it wasn't exactly a Mr. Lowe will see you now moment.

"If you know me, I'm not that guy," he joked. "That was the first moment of ‘OK, I'm gonna get a mixed bag here.'"

But for every awkward innuendo, there was a high point, like meeting a quirky graphic designer from Seattle, Wash. "From the get-go, I knew that she just had this energy," Sean recalled of meeting now-wife Catherine Giudici. "She was one of those girls where I was like, ‘I don't know what it is about her. I don't even know if there's romantic feelings there. But I just want to be around her.'"