Here’s Who Will Inherit Elvis Presley’s Graceland After Lisa Marie Presley’s Death

The fate of Elvis Presley's Graceland mansion has been revealed.

The Memphis, Tenn. estate will be inherited by Lisa Marie Presley's three daughters—Riley Keough and Harper and Finley Lockwood—following her death at age 54, a representative for Graceland confirmed to E! News on Jan. 17.

Lisa Marie took complete ownership of Graceland—where her father died in August 1977—when she turned 25 in February 1993. By then, she had welcomed Riley in 1989 and Benjamin Keough in 1992 with ex-husband Danny Keough. Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at age 27. She shared twins Harper and Finley, now 14, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

The 120-acre property offers ticketed visits for guests to see Elvis' jumpsuits and classic car collection, as well as his personal home, Vernon Presley's business office, Elvis' trophy building, his racquetball center and the meditation garden, where the King of Rock and Roll was laid to rest.