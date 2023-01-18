Giddy Up and Check Out the First Trailer for Farmer Wants a Wife

Watch : Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

A group of farmers are ready to say "yee haw" to love.

Fox introduced real-life ranchers Ryan Black, Allen Foster, Hunter Grayson and Landon Heaton as the stars of their new dating series, aptly titled Farmer Wants a Wife, Jan. 17. The new unscripted show, out March 8, will follow the foursome as they try to find love among a group of women who've chosen to trade in dating apps and city life for an adventure in the heartland.

"The farmers will take their group of daters to their farm and show them what it is really like to live as ranchers do," the network's description teased, "from tending to the homestead to feeding cattle and baling hay. For the daters, the realities of this lifestyle may beg the question: how much of your life are you willing to change for love?"

And it's clear that not everyone is willing to trade in modern essentials for the quiet country life. In fact, one contestant is seen in tears, pondering, "I don't know why I'm struggling so much with this."

Hunter, the cattle and horse rancher from Georgia, even notes, "This is a hell of a lot harder than I thought it was going to be."