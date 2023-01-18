Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Channels Morticia Addams in Sexy All-Black Look

Wednesday's Jenna Ortega made jaws drop at the Saint Laurent Menswear fall/winter 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week. See her modern, not macabre look below.

Watch: Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Wants a "Darker" Season 2

Jenna Ortega is taking a style cue from the Addams Family matriarch. 

The Wednesday actress, who plays the title character on the hit Netflix show, channeled Morticia Addams instead with a sexy all-black look during Paris Fashion Week. While attending the Saint Laurent Menswear fall/winter 2023 show on Jan. 17, Jenna dressed to kill in a sleek YSL gown.

The chic ensemble also featured a risqué backless design and crisscross halter in the front that connected to the hood, which Jenna wore as a headpiece. She paired the look with layers of chunky bangle bracelets, side-swept bangs that peeked through the hood and heavy-rimmed eyeliner for extra drama.

All in all, Jenna's goth-glam look was more modern than macabre. And while the 20-year-old isn't afraid to reference Wednesday with her killer style (she did dress like a corpse bride for the show's premiere last November), she's also paving her own fashion path.

Wednesday Premiere: Star Sightings

For the 2023 Golden Globes Jan. 10, Jenna stunned in a nude-colored Gucci gown with enchanting pleated ruffles, dramatic puffed bell sleeves and extreme midriff cutouts with silver hardware.

The actress ditched Wednesday's signature style and embraced a lighter color palette instead. But as Jenna's latest fashion moment proves, she's not steering clear of black looks.

See her fierce YSL look below!

