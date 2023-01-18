Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Channels Morticia Addams in Sexy All-Black Look

Watch : Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Wants a "Darker" Season 2

Jenna Ortega is taking a style cue from the Addams Family matriarch.

The Wednesday actress, who plays the title character on the hit Netflix show, channeled Morticia Addams instead with a sexy all-black look during Paris Fashion Week. While attending the Saint Laurent Menswear fall/winter 2023 show on Jan. 17, Jenna dressed to kill in a sleek YSL gown.

The chic ensemble also featured a risqué backless design and crisscross halter in the front that connected to the hood, which Jenna wore as a headpiece. She paired the look with layers of chunky bangle bracelets, side-swept bangs that peeked through the hood and heavy-rimmed eyeliner for extra drama.

All in all, Jenna's goth-glam look was more modern than macabre. And while the 20-year-old isn't afraid to reference Wednesday with her killer style (she did dress like a corpse bride for the show's premiere last November), she's also paving her own fashion path.