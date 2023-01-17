RHOBH’s Kyle Richards Addresses Claim She Uses Ozempic for Weight Loss

Kyle Richards is setting the record straight—this time off-camera.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star responded after followers accused her of using Ozempic, the Type 2 diabetes medication making headlines as a weight-loss drug.
Kyle wrote back to one user under a Jan. 5 snap on Instagram of herself and her girlfriends—including former Real Housewife Teddi Mellencamp—after a workout, "I am NOT on ozempic."
In a second response Kyle said, "Never have been."
However, the speculation didn't stop there, as under a second post on Instagram by Page Six Jan. 16, people raised the question of Ozempic again, referring to Kyle's Instagram Story of herself in a black bikini.
"Ozempic?" a follower commented, to which the Halloween Ends actress reiterated, "I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have."
"I think it's many visits to the plastic surgeon," read another comment, to which Kyle explained, "I have never tried Ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery. I did have a breast reduction in May."
"I'm honest about what I do," the 54-year-old continued. "But if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better then pop off sister," with a kissing-face emoji.
And although Kyle hasn't turned to Ozempic, others celebrities have, including influencer Remi Bader, who recently opened up about how using Ozempic to treat her type 2 diabetes affected her overall health.
"It was brand new, just got FDA approved, no one knew about it and I was so scared," Remi recalled during the Jan. 12 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "They said I need this. And I had a lot of mixed feelings."
Once the TikToker went off the drug, it caused a cycle of "bad binging."
"I saw a doctor, and they were like, ‘It's 100 percent because you went on Ozempic,'" the 27-year-old continued. "It was making me think I wasn't hungry for so long. I lost some weight. I didn't want to be obsessed with being on it long term. I was like, ‘I bet the second I got off I'm going to get starving again.' I did, and my binging got so much worse. So then I kind of blamed Ozempic."
At the time, when E! News reached out for comment, a rep for Novo Nordisk said Ozempic is "not approved for chronic weight management." The brand's statement said it's intended to treat type 2 diabetes, improve blood sugar and reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events for adults with the condition.