RHOBH’s Kyle Richards Addresses Claim She Uses Ozempic for Weight Loss

Kyle Richards is setting the record straight—this time off-camera.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star responded after followers accused her of using Ozempic, the Type 2 diabetes medication making headlines as a weight-loss drug.

Kyle wrote back to one user under a Jan. 5 snap on Instagram of herself and her girlfriends—including former Real Housewife Teddi Mellencamp—after a workout, "I am NOT on ozempic."

In a second response Kyle said, "Never have been."

However, the speculation didn't stop there, as under a second post on Instagram by Page Six Jan. 16, people raised the question of Ozempic again, referring to Kyle's Instagram Story of herself in a black bikini.

"Ozempic?" a follower commented, to which the Halloween Ends actress reiterated, "I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have."

"I think it's many visits to the plastic surgeon," read another comment, to which Kyle explained, "I have never tried Ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery. I did have a breast reduction in May."