Olivia Wilde Vows to Make Jennifer Coolidge’s Dream of Playing a Dolphin Come True

Watch : Jennifer Coolidge Kinda Confirms Return to Legally Blonde 3

No dream is too wilde.

After Jennifer Coolidge said at the 2023 Golden Globes that she's always wanted to play a dolphin, director Olivia Wilde is looking to make that wish come true.

Sharing a clip of the now-viral moment, Olivia wrote on her Instagram Story, "I will make this happen."

And she means it. In a Jan, 16 follow up, the Don't Worry Darling star added, "Jennifer. It's happening. I'm on deadline for 3 different things and this is now my only focus in life."

This may not be the only dream role in the White Lotus actress' future either.

In an exclusive October interview with E! News' The Rundown, Jennifer revealed she would like to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"Beverly Hills is riveting," Jennifer noted. "It is riveting for many reasons."

And Jennifer bets she isn't the only one who would peg her for a RHOBH perfect fit.