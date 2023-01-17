Olivia Wilde Vows to Make Jennifer Coolidge’s Dream of Playing a Dolphin Come True

No dream is too wilde.
After Jennifer Coolidge said at the 2023 Golden Globes that she's always wanted to play a dolphin, director Olivia Wilde is looking to make that wish come true.
Sharing a clip of the now-viral moment, Olivia wrote on her Instagram Story, "I will make this happen."
And she means it. In a Jan, 16 follow up, the Don't Worry Darling star added, "Jennifer. It's happening. I'm on deadline for 3 different things and this is now my only focus in life."
This may not be the only dream role in the White Lotus actress' future either.
In an exclusive October interview with E! News' The Rundown, Jennifer revealed she would like to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
"Beverly Hills is riveting," Jennifer noted. "It is riveting for many reasons."
And Jennifer bets she isn't the only one who would peg her for a RHOBH perfect fit.
"All the gays that I hang out, they're obsessed with it," she noted. "So, they would want me to do that one."
After all, with Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins' recent departures from the series, there is space for a new cast member to hop on board.
As for what Jennifer's tagline would be? She told Variety in August she would use, "If any of you girls say anything c---y to me, I'm gonna beat the s--t out of you."
Looks like diamonds and dolphins are on Jennifer's agenda!
