Sheryl Lee Ralph and James Marsden Reveal If They'd Check Into The White Lotus for Season 3

And the award for most sought-after TV series of the year goes to...
The HBO series has quickly established itself as appointment television with both critics and fans alike—but it's also a certified hit amongst actors.
Just ask James Marsden and Sheryl Lee Ralph!
The Dead to Me actor and Abbott Elementary actress told E! News whether they would be interested in joining Mike White's HBO anthology series for season three at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 15, and unlike the show, their answers probably won't completely shock you.
"That is one of my favorite shows. That's one that I've been following very closely. Yeah, I'm in for that," the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nominee confessed. "I wonder where they're going?"
While season three's destination has not been officially confirmed, season one filmed in Hawaii for 2021 while season two took place in Sicily, Italy, for 2022 (Although, White did previously tease in December that he hoped to head to Asia for the next installment).
Marsden elaborated: "I've worked with Dave Bernad and Mike White before, they're good pals of mine, so let's see if we can make it work."
The trio previously worked together on the 2015 black comedy The D Train about a 20-year high school reunion. Marsden starred alongside White, Kathryn Hahn, Jeffrey Tambor and Jack Black, while White and Bernad produced.
Meanwhile, the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series winner shared a story about meeting White Lotus alum Jennifer Coolidge before literally singing her praises for the show.
"Listen, I met Jennifer in New Orleans a few years ago, and she's exactly what you'd think she is," Ralph said of the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series winner. "So, when I see her joy and happiness and winning now, it's proof to me you can look any kind of way, you can be however old you are, all you have to do is be in the moment and accept it, and I'm accepting it for Jennifer Coolidge. She deserves it."
But does that mean she'd like to follow in Coolidge's footsteps after two seasons in Hawaii and Italy?
"Oh, honey, please," Ralph laughed before singing, "Call me, don't be afraid to just call me."
You heard her, Mike!
