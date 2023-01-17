Sheryl Lee Ralph and James Marsden Reveal If They'd Check Into The White Lotus for Season 3

Watch : Sheryl Lee Ralph Says "Call Me" for White Lotus Season 3

And the award for most sought-after TV series of the year goes to...

The White Lotus!

The HBO series has quickly established itself as appointment television with both critics and fans alike—but it's also a certified hit amongst actors.

Just ask James Marsden and Sheryl Lee Ralph!

The Dead to Me actor and Abbott Elementary actress told E! News whether they would be interested in joining Mike White's HBO anthology series for season three at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 15, and unlike the show, their answers probably won't completely shock you.

"That is one of my favorite shows. That's one that I've been following very closely. Yeah, I'm in for that," the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nominee confessed. "I wonder where they're going?"

While season three's destination has not been officially confirmed, season one filmed in Hawaii for 2021 while season two took place in Sicily, Italy, for 2022 (Although, White did previously tease in December that he hoped to head to Asia for the next installment).

Marsden elaborated: "I've worked with Dave Bernad and Mike White before, they're good pals of mine, so let's see if we can make it work."