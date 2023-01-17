Cheryl Burke Awarded Custody of Dog Amid Matthew Lawrence Divorce

Watch : Cheryl Burke Wins Custody of Dog in Matthew Lawrence Divorce

Cheryl Burke has received paw-some news.

The former Dancing With the Stars pro has obtained custody of her beloved French Bulldog, Ysabella, on Jan. 13, according to court documents obtained by E! News. Per the court order, her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence agreed to transfer any documents related to the ownership of Ysabella to Cheryl.

Cheryl celebrated the decision—which arrives four months after she settled her divorce with the Boy Meets World alum—on Instagram, sharing photos of herself and Ysabella on a sunset walk along the beach.

She captioned the Jan. 16 post, "Officially a FULL TIME dog mom… 2023, we're off to a great start!"

Cheryl filed for divorce in February 2022 after three years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The former couple finalized their divorce in September.

As part of their divorce settlement, the pair agreed to evenly split their two properties, according to legal documents obtained by E! News in September, and neither Cheryl of Matthew requested spousal support.