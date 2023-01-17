Cheryl Burke Awarded Custody of Dog Amid Matthew Lawrence Divorce

Cheryl Burke was granted custody of her dog Ysabella, with her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence relinquishing ownership rights ahead of their trial over the pup. Here’s what the DWTS alum is saying.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Jan 17, 2023 10:06 PMTags
DivorcesCheryl BurkeCelebrities
Watch: Cheryl Burke Wins Custody of Dog in Matthew Lawrence Divorce

Cheryl Burke has received paw-some news.

The former Dancing With the Stars pro has obtained custody of her beloved French Bulldog, Ysabella, on Jan. 13, according to court documents obtained by E! News. Per the court order, her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence agreed to transfer any documents related to the ownership of Ysabella to Cheryl.

Cheryl celebrated the decision—which arrives four months after she settled her divorce with the Boy Meets World alum—on Instagram, sharing photos of herself and Ysabella on a sunset walk along the beach.

She captioned the Jan. 16 post, "Officially a FULL TIME dog mom… 2023, we're off to a great start!"

Cheryl filed for divorce in February 2022 after three years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The former couple finalized their divorce in September.

As part of their divorce settlement, the pair agreed to evenly split their two properties, according to legal documents obtained by E! News in September, and neither Cheryl of Matthew requested spousal support.

photos
Most Expensive Celeb Divorces

However, at the time the two had not made the decision about who would keep Ysabella.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Why Channing Tatum Calls Breakup From Jenna Dewan "Terrifying"

2

Todd Chrisley & Julie Chrisley Begin Prison Sentence in Tax Fraud Case

3

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Call Out Broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson

In October, Cheryl discussed the possibility of going to court in January over custody of Ysabella, saying she was "just still really hurt by the whole situation."

"You know, that's my dog," she said in an episode of her Burke in the Game podcast. "Ysabella is my daughter. I'm a dog mom. And that's it. I can't even imagine my life. I mean, I could just cry right now but like, couldn't imagine my life without her."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Why Channing Tatum Calls Breakup From Jenna Dewan "Terrifying"

2

Todd Chrisley & Julie Chrisley Begin Prison Sentence in Tax Fraud Case

3

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Call Out Broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson

4

Todd Chrisley Gets Support From His Kids Hours Before Entering Prison

5

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Shares Details of Public Memorial Service