Selena Gomez Epically Confirms Meryl Streep Is Joining Only Murders in the Building Season 3

Watch : Only Murders in the Building Cast Reveals DREAM Cameos!

Welcome to the Arconia, Meryl Streep.

The Oscar winner has officially joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building season three, Selena Gomez confirmed in a behind-the-scenes video that included co-stars Martin Short, Steve Martin, Andrea Martin and Paul Rudd.

"Hey guys, we're on set," Gomez said in an Instagram clip posted Jan. 17. "What are we shooting?"

As Martin and Short popped into frame to say hello, she added, "Season three, the gang is back. Could this honestly get any better?"

Actually, yes. As Rudd noted, "Well, I do think it could get a little bit better."

At that moment, Streep appeared from behind a couch and asked the cast if they needed anything. "I'm OK! Thank you, Meryl," Gomez responded before mouthing a scream to the camera. "You're so sweet."

For once, all is OK. As Gomez captioned the post, "I could cry, season 3 is coming!"

Of course, Streep isn't the first superstar to join the critically acclaimed Hulu comedy. Prior seasons featured appearances from Amy Schumer, Sting, Tina Fey, Shirley MacLaine and Cara Delevingne.