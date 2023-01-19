11 Home Office Essentials For Picking Up Your Productivity in 2023

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
After a few years working from home, it's easy to get complacent with our desk setups. Or maybe even...the lack thereof. (Hey, everyone's guilty of working from bed every once in a while.)
But while we're still in January, there's time left to do a little personal upgrading and have it count towards fulfilling a resolution. If one of your resolutions was to have your working from home space look and feel somewhat more capital-O Official, then I've got the list for you!
Now, I know that the must-haves, the essentials, the can't-live-withouts vary by person and by work style. Some need to do a little Zen gardening to avoid sending a follow-up email too quickly, so I found one that fits perfectly on any desk. Some could use a reason to stay organized, which is why I tracked down a folder that looks good enough to eat. And some just need old-school handwritten desk calendars, which is why I made sure to include one.
Here are 11 home office products to help you fulfill that "get organized and stay that way" resolution this year.
Erin Condren Colorblends Desk Organizer Set
If decluttering is something you've been putting off, this shimmering set of desk organizers for Erin Condren will make it easy for you to put everything back in its place (and look cute, too).
Yamazaki Home Jewelry Organizer with Mirror
Primping before a Zoom or Teams meeting is always essential. This desk-friendly accessory includes a mirror for touch-ups and easy storage for odds and ends that accumulate throughout the day.
Small Accent Lamp Glass Shade
Tired of squinting at your notes when the sun sets early? Has that old Himalayan salt lamp been shedding more than you'd like? Voila! An elegant, understated, and non-crumbly desk lamp is your answer.
Stainless Steel Tissue Box
I don't know about you, but this time of year, I end up reaching for tissues more often than I even realize. This stainless steel cover isn't an organizer as much as it's a way to add a little sophistication to seasonal sniffles.
Tabletop Zen Garden Kit
Yes, tabletop Zen gardens are real, and they are so spectacular. In my experience, playing with them has helped soothe workday anxiety, cleared my head, and just generally look official at a workspace.
Dr. Pillow Supa Modern Comfort Office Cushion Set
If you, like so many others, have been using a sub-par chair for nearly three years, it's time to upgrade yourself. Instead of purchasing something expensive or that requires mind-boggling assembly, opt for these ergonomic back and seat cushions from Dr. Pillow.
Terez x Dana's Bakery Macaron Folder
Do you struggle to keep important documents on hand? This delectable folder from Terez x Dana's Bakery is sure to stand out in a sea of beige and Manila folders.
Venture Plus Padfolio
Now, if your home office revamp calls for a little more traditional (and hardcore) organization — no judgment! — this classic "padfolio" is undoubtedly the way to go.
Honey Rattan Pencil Holder + Desk Organizer
This woven pencil cup adds texture to your tabletop, and it gives you a place to store essentials that have a tendency to pile up.
Perpetual Calendar Cube
After a while, working from home can make all the days blend together. This never-ending calendar will both keep you organized and give you a toy to play with.
Quick Notes Desk Pad
And, on the other hand, if you need a good old-fashioned paper calendar with space for notes, this desk pad is definitely the one.
