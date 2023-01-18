Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel Reveals How She Handled Accusations of Pageant Rigging

Watch : Miss Universe 2022 Addresses Rigged Pageant Claims

Since being crowned Miss Universe on Jan. 14, R'Bonney Gabriel has been way too busy to pay the rumors any mind, thank-you-very-much.

Which isn't to say she wasn't affected by accusations from some fellow contestants that her Miss USA win back in October was somehow rigged—prompting similar suggestions about the Miss Universe Pageant on social media—but weathering that storm has the fashion designer from Texas relishing her latest triumph all the more.

"Let me tell you, winning Miss Universe after going through all that is the sweetest, sweetest victory," a beaming Gabriel told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I thought, this happened in my life to hopefully show people resiliency and how to keep going no matter what." (In response to claims that Gabriel's win was invalid, the Miss Universe Organization said in a statement, "The false rigging allegations are absurd and distract from the incredible milestones our organization and the delegates experienced this weekend. Instead of focusing on unfounded statements, we will continue to shine a light on global women's empowerment, inclusiveness, diversity, and transformational leadership.")

Beside, nothing could pierce the joy bubble that came with becoming the first-ever Filipina-American Miss Universe, as well as the first Miss USA to take the title in 10 years.