Look Back at the Most Dramatic Below Deck Firings in Bravo History

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Over the years, multiple Below Deck yachties have set sail from the Bravo series...and not always on good terms.

The captains of the reality franchise have never been afraid to let a crew member or two go, whether for the safety of those on board, bad behavior or failure to fulfill the duties of their role. That's exactly what Captain Sandy Yawn did on the Jan. 16 episode of Below Deck, as she fired season 10 stew Camille Lamb.

The decision came after several complaints from Chief Stew Fraser Olender about Camille's lack of effort when it came to the job, citing her drinking and late-night partying habits as reasons behind her poor performance.

"To me, I'm tired of hearing about Camille," Sandy said in agreement with Fraser during the episode. "She's the common denominator in all of this. Great girl, great personality, but at the same time, we have to do what's best for the boat."

Camille's time on the show came to a close at the end of the episode, as Captain Sandy broke the news to her, saying, "I'm letting you go this morning."