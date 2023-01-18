Exclusive

The Empowering Reason Anitta Is Transparent About Her Beauty Procedures

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Anitta explained why she's transparent about her beauty transformations and reminded her fans to shine from within: "Let's be nice to ourselves."

By Alyssa Morin Jan 18, 2023 1:00 PMTags
Watch: Anitta Delivers Twerking MASTERCLASS at BBMAs 2022

When it comes to cosmetic procedures, Anitta isn't the type to be fake.

The "Envolver" singer—who has been open about her plastic surgery journey—explained why she prefers to be honest with her fans about the subject.

"People are not used to reality nowadays," she told E! News in an exclusive interview. "People are used to FaceTune apps to make you prettier, more beautiful. I think it's alright to use them, but it's even more important to let them know what your tricks are to get to that result."  

Anitta—who's gotten a nose job, jaw-shaping procedures and breast augmentations—wants to keep it real, especially so people know exactly what it takes to look like her.

As she put it, "There's a whole way to get to the level that they want to get."

And fans seeing these picture-perfect images of celebrities and influencers should be wary that they're not being told the whole story.

"Teenagers nowadays don't know exactly what's going on," she said. "Their bodies are starting to grow and they expect to have the same results as grown women who have done so much work to their bodies."

She added an important reminder: "Let's be nice to ourselves."

RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images

And in true Anitta fashion, her empowering message goes beyond beauty. The 29-year-old recently partnered with Lay's for its "Stay Golden" campaign, which celebrates the power of joy.

"Sometimes we are living this online life so much that we forget to live the moment," she explained. "For me, staying golden is to stay in the moment. Shine, look for your own light."

It's safe to say Anitta is all that and a bag of chips!

