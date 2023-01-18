The Empowering Reason Anitta Is Transparent About Her Beauty Procedures

Watch : Anitta Delivers Twerking MASTERCLASS at BBMAs 2022

When it comes to cosmetic procedures, Anitta isn't the type to be fake.

The "Envolver" singer—who has been open about her plastic surgery journey—explained why she prefers to be honest with her fans about the subject.

"People are not used to reality nowadays," she told E! News in an exclusive interview. "People are used to FaceTune apps to make you prettier, more beautiful. I think it's alright to use them, but it's even more important to let them know what your tricks are to get to that result."

Anitta—who's gotten a nose job, jaw-shaping procedures and breast augmentations—wants to keep it real, especially so people know exactly what it takes to look like her.

As she put it, "There's a whole way to get to the level that they want to get."

And fans seeing these picture-perfect images of celebrities and influencers should be wary that they're not being told the whole story.