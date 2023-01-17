Amy Grant Says She Struggles to Remember Song Lyrics 6 Months After Head Injury

Watch : 7 MOST MEMORABLE Music Moments of 2022

Amy Grant is keeping fans updated on her healing journey.

Back in July, the singer was thrown from her bike when she hit a pothole in Nashville. Though she was briefly hospitalized for a concussion, the 62-year-old ultimately had to cancel several concerts and was unable to return to the stage until November.

Looking back, "I don't remember the beginning of it," Grant exclusively told E! about her recovery process while attending Live at the Music Center: Concert Celebrating Jerry Moss in Los Angeles Jan. 14, later adding, "My memory is still coming back, and the stamina, they say 12-18 months after an injury like that."

Though she remains positive—"Six months in, so I feel really good! I anticipate just getting better"—she said she still struggles to remember her song lyrics.

"So far, right now, I use a teleprompter," Grant said ahead of her performance at the Los Angeles event. "There's one tonight. I'm so glad. I used a teleprompter on the Christmas Tour."