Amy Grant Says She Struggles to Remember Song Lyrics 6 Months After Head Injury

Amy Grant is keeping fans updated on her healing journey.
Back in July, the singer was thrown from her bike when she hit a pothole in Nashville. Though she was briefly hospitalized for a concussion, the 62-year-old ultimately had to cancel several concerts and was unable to return to the stage until November.
Looking back, "I don't remember the beginning of it," Grant exclusively told E! about her recovery process while attending Live at the Music Center: Concert Celebrating Jerry Moss in Los Angeles Jan. 14, later adding, "My memory is still coming back, and the stamina, they say 12-18 months after an injury like that."
Though she remains positive—"Six months in, so I feel really good! I anticipate just getting better"—she said she still struggles to remember her song lyrics.
"So far, right now, I use a teleprompter," Grant said ahead of her performance at the Los Angeles event. "There's one tonight. I'm so glad. I used a teleprompter on the Christmas Tour."
And she isn't afraid to be vocal about her lapse in memory.
"Honestly, I can't remember what I don't remember," the six-time Grammy winner explained. "So, I was at dinner the other night with a high school friend. We used to spend the night at each other's houses. I said, 'I'm embarrassed to ask you, are you and your husband still together?' She said that Douglas died seven years ago, and it was like I had just heard it for the first time!"
Still, Grant looks for the silver lining. "The brain is all about reconnecting all those things," she told E!. "But it's also been a bit of a blessing. Like, I saw someone at the airport, and they said, 'Hey it's good to see you!' I said, 'Call me crazy. You're going to have to tell me your name!' It was someone I knew. Everyone would like this excuse! Everyone should do this. It makes life easier to just say the truth of what is."
- Reporting by Amanda Champagne-Meadows