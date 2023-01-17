The Price of Glee: 6 Tragic Takeaways and Biggest Bombshells

Watch : Naya Rivera's Dad Speaks Out in The Price of Glee Docuseries Trailer

Here's what you missed on The Price of Glee.

According to Investigation Discovery's new three-part docuseries that premiered Jan. 16, the cast and crew of Ryan Murphy's Glee paid the ultimate price to achieve fame in the 2010s.

"By 2020, all of them would be famous," read an introductory slate. "And three would be dead."

Those three are, of course, Cory Monteith, Mark Salling and Naya Rivera, all of whom died within 11 years of the Fox musical dramedy's premiere in May 2009. The Emmy-winning series aired its series finale in March 2015.

Unfortunately, none of their surviving castmates were involved in The Price of Glee, relegating lesser crew members and pop culture reporters to explain the show's alleged behind-the-scenes drama, secrets and tragedies. Still, the docuseries was not without its revelations—even if they were more of a cover than an original recording.

