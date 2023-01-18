Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Save 50% on Origins, Sand & Sky, Indie Lee, and BeautyStat

Give your skin the care it deserves and stick to your budget with these can't-miss Ulta deals from BeautyStat, Indie Lee, Sand & Sky, and Origins.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 18, 2023 12:30 PMTags
E! Insider Shop, Ulta Love Your Skin SaleGetty Images

If one of your 2023 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your beauty routine and actually stick to it with some great products from Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Sale is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop.

You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.

Today, you can get major deals on products from Origins, Sand & Sky, Indie Lee, and BeautyStat. Check out the products that are on sale below... before they sell out! Oh, and Platinum/Diamond members get free shipping when they shop the sale items (no minimum order value needed).

The Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Under Eye Brightener Makes Me Look Like I Got Much More Sleep Than I Did

Today's Skincare Steals

Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay - Porefining Face Mask

This is my go-to clear up congested skin and add a dose of radiance to my complexion. Just put this mask on clean, dry skin with the included applicator brush. Leave it on until it dries, which is usually after 10-15 minutes. This clears up my skin, makes it look brighter, and it even tackles pigmentation and acne scars. I use this 2-3 a week followed by a hydrating serum or moisturizer.

A shopper said, "I was breaking out so bad from winter... and when I used it I started to notice after just using the first day. My pores tighten really well and got smaller and most of my acne is gone... I still have some but I have plenty of this amazing clay mask to keep me going. So excited to keep using this non stop. My favorite clay mask ever!!!"

Another loyal user of the mask said, "I had quite a few spots on my cheeks before using this mask, I would use this twice a week and in the space of a month it's done wonders on my face."

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy uses this face mask and so do E! Shopping Editors. It has 1,600+ 5-star Ulta reviews.

$40
$20
Ulta

BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal C Skin Refiner

This is a lightweight serum that delivers brighter, firmer, more even-looking skin, according to the brand. Use this after cleansing and toning and before you apply moisturizer.

A shopper said, "Amazing. This is a great product worked amazingly on me I definitely recommend this to anyone I promise it will not disappoint I even have my mother and aunts using it after a couple of uses results were truly shocking try it I swear it works and you shall not be dissatisfied."

Someone else reviewed, "Super effective. This skin refiner helps improve both the look and feel of my skin. I have combination skin with some dark spots and this product quickly and easily made my complexion look clearer and more radiant. It feels gentle on my skin. It doesn't leave any stickiness and rather, makes my skin soft."

$85
$43
Ulta

INDIE LEE CoQ-10 Toner

Refresh, clarify, prime, and moisturize your skin with this alcohol-free toner. The Indie Lee CoQ-10 Toner is suitable for all skin types and it's vegan, cruelty-free, non-GMO, paraben-free, and silicone-free.

A shopper reviewed, "I couldn't get the breakouts on my jawline and chin under control until I started using this toner. Love it!"

Another said, "I just purchased my second bottle today and I cannot recommend this toner enough! One bottle lasted me months which absolutely justifies the price point already for me but there are so many great benefits to this product such as it being clean. It has most definitely helped my skin a lot over the past couple months and I will continue repurchasing. I also enjoy the spray bottle because it's so easy to just spray directly onto the face to refresh the skin."

$36
$14
Ulta

Origins High-Potency Night-A-Mins Resurfacing Cream with Fruit-Derived AHAs

This product is a two-in-one item. You can use it as an overnight moisturizer and as a peel. It addresses dullness to give you glowing, smooth skin, according to the brand. Both the original product and the oil-free version are on sale today.

A shopper said, "I'm obsessed with origins moisturizers, and I'm super glad to be adding another hit to my love list! My skin always looks so glowy and healthy after use! Plus, I didn't experience any irritation even though it's resurfacing, so it's safe to say it's gentle."

Another raved, "Works Like A Dream! his time of year my skin needs lots of TLC due do the harsh weather causing severe dryness. This night cream is a treat to apply every night with its beautiful orange scent and velvety smooth texture that sinks in fast. It's not oily and never leaves anything on my pillowcase. It's actually very gentle and my skin looks recharged and beautiful in the morning. It does an incredible job of moisturizing and getting rid of all my dry dead skin. If your wanting a softer, more plump, hydrated and brighter complexion, than this is the perfect product for you!"

$52
$26
Original
$52
$26
Oil-Free

