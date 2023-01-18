17 Products To Build Your New Skincare Routine Around: Serums, Cleansers, Exfoliants & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
A lot of us have resolved to take better care of our skin in the new year, and it's pretty easy to let that one slip through the cracks. But then we see Instagram ads, or viral TikToks, or a meme about retinol, and it occurs to us: Didn't I have a plan to be one of these people?
Well, it's still January, so it still counts as the new year in my book. Which means we've got time to make good on that resolution to amp up, redesign, or completely overhaul our regular routines! Daily? Nightly? Looking for new brands, or new foundational products?
From sheet masks to heavy-duty exfoliants, gentle cleansers to to acne concerns, and even products crafted specifically to address the needs of men's skincare, there are near-infinite possibilities. And I'm saying is, don't panic. I've got your back (and face).
Here are 17 skincare products worth rebuilding your routine around this year.
Ghost Democracy Vitamin C Serum
"Quick-absorbing, lightweight and non-irritating," Ghost Democracy's Vitamin C serum "evens and enhances" your complexion's tone and texture alike, according to the brand. It's meant to be used every day, ideally after cleansing, and is gentle enough for all skin types.
Wander Beauty Fast Lane Instant Facial
Wander Beauty's Fast Lane mask is designed to completely treat your skin when you're short on time. According to the brand, "the effective blend of glycolic, salicylic, and lactic acids work to smooth skin's texture and unclog congested pores." Sounds like it might make that monthly facial appointment more of a bi-monthly this year.
Revox Soothing Micellar Water
I'm a recent convert to micellar water, and I have no idea why I held out for so long. Revox's in particular is an extra-gentle formula, one that removes makeup, cleanses the skin, and doesn't need to be washed off afterwards. Plus, it's super affordable. No more wasting money on disposable beauty wipes that just dry out anyway!
Lumin Skin Youth Management Set
Hey, men deserve to jump-start their skincare routine, too! Maybe even more than the rest of us, honestly. That's why the Youth Management Set is ideal: It includes five nourishing products to help rejuvenate and brighten his complexion, per Lumin Skin.
Melanie Jovanovic Beauty Studio Glue Wipes
"Specially formulated without alcohol to remove excess glue and avoid product waste," Melanie's Glue Wipes are ideal for those with eyelash extensions, a false eyelashes habit, or even those who dabble in the falsies area once in a while. Sure, they aren't strictly a skincare product, but if you're concerned about glue thickening or sticking to delicate skin, these no-fuss wipes are a game changer.
Kocostar Vitamin Happy Mask, Set of 10
I get it: We don't all have time to overhaul our daily or nightly routine. That's where our good friends, the sheet masks, come in. Infused with Vitamin C, E, and hyaluronic acid, this pack of antioxidant-enriched sheet masks from Kocostar protects as it soothes for hydration and conditioning in one.
BeReal Jade Face Roller and Scraper Set
Per BeReal, "this powerful [Jade] duo depuffs, soothes and lifts the skin through the art of facial massage for a radiant glow." While I can't speak for this set specifically, I happen to have a rose quartz facial roller, and it's just the most meditative thing to use when I have a spare moment.
The Wild Rose Beauty Routine
If you've ever watched The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, you know how devoted Whitney Rose has been to revamping her signature line. This complete set from Wild Rose (formerly Iris + Beau) includes just about everything: A daily cleanser, toner, moisturizer, and two types of serums that "[feed] the skin the proper nutrients and hydration it needs to plump, firm, and transform."
Revlon Eyebrow Precision Blade
When you're putting this much effort into taking care of your complexion, you want to make sure everything looks its best, right? That extends to facial hair. Revlon's eyebrow shaper "removes both coarse and fine brow hairs while gently exfoliating and smoothing skin," which helps you achieve your ideal look.
Gentlehomme Retinol Complex Serum
This precision dropper from Gentlehomme offers "advanced hydration formula infused with hyaluronic acid, collagen and aloe vera," and it's specifically for men. It contains 2.5% pure retinol, so you might end up stealing it before bed.
Lime Crime Ghost Veil Lip Primer
Hey, you're putting all this effort in to your face — don't forget your lips are there, too!
Eminence Acne Advanced 3-Step Treatment System Kit
Eminence is renowned for its organic ingredients. In fact, the label's full name is Eminence Organic Skin Care. So if you're someone who struggles to maintain acne and delicate skin, this is the set for you. Per the brand, this three-step kit "harnesses the power of natural and botanical actives to tackle breakouts and oily skin."
KHUS + KHUS Modern Herbal Fusion Lemon Body Potion
Okay, so this isn't a treatment as much as it's an invigorating aromatherapy moment, but you have to feel good to look good, right? Exactly.
Milk + Honey Exfoliating Enzyme Masque
Milk + Honey's exfoliating mask is akin to "a facial in a jar." The brand states that the all-in-one formula "exfoliates dead skin, unclogs pores, and reveals youthful-looking skin," while its "organic aloe and honey helps to soothe, balance, and moisturize" at the same time.
Catano Beauty Collagen Cleansing Milk
Described by the brand as "the first step in your skincare routine," this gentle formula removes makeup and impurities as it cleanses.
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy & Microcurrent
Did you resolve to make 2023 your year of high-tech? SolaWave has just the thing for you. "An advanced skincare tool that combines four powerful dermatological technologies," those being microcurrent, red light therapy, therapeutic warmth, and facial massage, the SolaWave wand helps your skin to "shine " at any time/
107 Beauty Everyday Plump Hydro Cream
Among the brand's consistent top-sellers, this daily moisturizer is lightweight, non-greasy, and intended to refresh the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
If you're in the mood for a little extra pampering, here are the face, body, and lip masks we recommend this time of year.