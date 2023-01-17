Bella Hadid Enters Her Marilyn Monroe Era With Bold Hair Transformation

Bella Hadid debuted a drastic hair change on Instagram, rocking tight curls and chin-length strands in a bleach blonde color. See her dramatic makeover below.

Bella Hadid is channeling the most iconic blonde.

The supermodel surprised her Instagram followers with a dramatic hair transformation, as she unveiled a platinum blonde look with chin-length strands and tight tousled curls Jan. 17. Between Bella's bleached-colored tresses to her old-Hollywood hairstyle, she looked like the spitting image of Marilyn Monroe. After all, the late Seven Year Itch star's pinned-up curls became legendary in their own right.

While Bella didn't share too many details about her bold 'do, she revealed that Sam McKnight—who frequently works with Priyanka Chopra and Ashley Graham—was the mastermind behind the look.

According to Sam's Instagram, Bella actually transformed into a blonde bombshell in December for Chaos' 69 Poster Book. And while Bella's drastic hair change is featured in the spread, the cover shows a black-haired Bella rocking a bob hairstyle reminiscent of a 1920s Flapper.

Interestingly, the same month as the photo shoot, Bella teased her makeover, sharing a video Dec. 18 of her honey-blonde look: "Feeling a little better & a little blonder."

