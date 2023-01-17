NeNe Leakes’ Son Brentt Reveals 100-Pound Weight Loss 3 Months After Suffering Stroke

Brentt Leakes is sharing another update with fans after suffering from a stroke late last year.
Three months after Brentt—the youngest son of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes—was hospitalized, the 23-year-old revealed he has since lost 100 pounds.
Alongside a carousel of Instagram photos shared Jan. 16, Brentt wrote, "Focus on you until the focus is you. #100poundsdown." In the last slide included within his post, Brentt shared side-by-side photos of himself, both before and after his recent transformation.
In October 2022, NeNe thanked supporters on social media for their well wishes amid her son's recovery, sharing that Brentt had been rushed to the hospital nearly two weeks prior.
As the reality TV star—who is also mom to son Bryson, 33—explained, she held off on disclosing the matter since she and her family wanted to be able to "talk about it ourselves when Brentt was in a better place."
In her video, NeNe shared more insight into her son's ordeal.
"Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congestive heart failure and a stroke," she shared during an Oct. 10 Instagram Story video. "He's only 23, so he's really young for something like that to happen to him."
NeNe also noted that doctors were unsure of the reason behind Brentt's health scare.
"It was very scary," she added. "I don't even want to go into details. What happened and how I found out and what condition he was in. Obviously a stroke is a very serious thing. And so he's struggling you know, with speaking... just know that. Keep us in your prayers. Keep bringing your prayers."
A little more than a month later, NeNe posted another update, revealing Brentt was discharged from the hospital and would be heading home.
"Nothing but God," she captioned one of her posts of Brentt from the hospital on Nov. 23. "Home just in time for The Holidays."