NeNe Leakes’ Son Brentt Reveals 100-Pound Weight Loss 3 Months After Suffering Stroke

Watch : NeNe Leakes Speaks Out After 23-Year-Old Son Suffers Stroke

Brentt Leakes is sharing another update with fans after suffering from a stroke late last year.

Three months after Brentt—the youngest son of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes—was hospitalized, the 23-year-old revealed he has since lost 100 pounds.

Alongside a carousel of Instagram photos shared Jan. 16, Brentt wrote, "Focus on you until the focus is you. #100poundsdown." In the last slide included within his post, Brentt shared side-by-side photos of himself, both before and after his recent transformation.

In October 2022, NeNe thanked supporters on social media for their well wishes amid her son's recovery, sharing that Brentt had been rushed to the hospital nearly two weeks prior.

As the reality TV star—who is also mom to son Bryson, 33—explained, she held off on disclosing the matter since she and her family wanted to be able to "talk about it ourselves when Brentt was in a better place."