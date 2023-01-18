The Future of Selling the OC Revealed

Netflix knows a hot property when they see it.

On Jan. 18, the streamer confirmed that Selling the OC, the Orange County-set spinoff of Selling Sunset, will have a second and a third season. This isn't entirely surprising, as the Adam DiVello-created docusoap series has made headlines for both its on- and off-camera drama.

Season one saw Selling Sunset's Jason and Brett Oppenheim expand their real estate empire into the luxurious Southern California community of Orange County. And while there was plenty of real estate theatrics that unfolded, it was the new realtors' personal lives that took center stage. Specifically, the drama surrounding Kayla Cardona trying to kiss then-married co-star Tyler Stanaland during a work outing. To make matters worse, this wasn't the first time Kayla had made a move on Tyler, who was married to actress Brittany Snow.

However, she wasn't the only realtor in the hot seat over Tyler. Alex Hall and Polly Brindle's Oppenheim Group nemeses Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose accused the pair of being hypocrites, claiming the women had also acted inappropriately with Tyler—which both women denied.

The cast continued to make headlines as, less than a month after the show's August debut, Tyler and Brittany announced their separation after two years of marriage. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another," the former couple wrote on Instagram. "We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

The pair continued, "We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

And, as Jason told E! News in November, the Oppenheim Group has rallied around Tyler during this time. "We're a family in the Newport Beach office," he exclusively shared at the time, "and I think that many of us have come to support Tyler."

Terence Patrick/Netflix

How exactly? We'll have to tune in to season two to find out.

