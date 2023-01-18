The Future of Selling the OC Revealed

Watch : Selling the OC Cast Reveals On-Set DRAMA

Netflix knows a hot property when they see it.

On Jan. 18, the streamer confirmed that Selling the OC, the Orange County-set spinoff of Selling Sunset, will have a second and a third season. This isn't entirely surprising, as the Adam DiVello-created docusoap series has made headlines for both its on- and off-camera drama.

Season one saw Selling Sunset's Jason and Brett Oppenheim expand their real estate empire into the luxurious Southern California community of Orange County. And while there was plenty of real estate theatrics that unfolded, it was the new realtors' personal lives that took center stage. Specifically, the drama surrounding Kayla Cardona trying to kiss then-married co-star Tyler Stanaland during a work outing. To make matters worse, this wasn't the first time Kayla had made a move on Tyler, who was married to actress Brittany Snow.

However, she wasn't the only realtor in the hot seat over Tyler. Alex Hall and Polly Brindle's Oppenheim Group nemeses Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose accused the pair of being hypocrites, claiming the women had also acted inappropriately with Tyler—which both women denied.