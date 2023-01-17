Todd Chrisley Receives Support From His Kids Hours Before Beginning Prison Sentence

In his final hours of freedom, Todd Chrisley is receiving support from his family.
Ahead of reporting to prison to serve his 12-year prison sentence for tax fraud, the Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram and offered a glimpse into his mindset.
"HE is always on time," Todd shared Jan. 16 with video of Karen Peck & New River performing "Four Days Late" inside a church. "#FightTheGoodFight."
The reality star received several encouraging messages in the comments, including from two of his children.
"I love you daddy," Savannah Chrisley, 25, wrote in the comment section with a heart emoji. Kyle Chrisley, 31, added, "I love you daddy. This isn't over." Todd is also dad to Lindsie, 33, Chase, 26, and Grayson, 16.
Following Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley's fraud convictions in June, a judge sentenced the couple to multiple years in federal prison on Nov. 21. Todd was given 12 years behind bars, with Julie receiving a seven-year stay.
According to legal documents obtained by E! News, Todd will stay at the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Fla., while Julie will report to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Ky.
Following the sentence, U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan explained his perspective on the ruling.
"Over the course of a decade, the defendants defrauded banks out of tens of millions of dollars while evading payment of their federal income taxes," he said in a statement to E! News. "Their lengthy sentences reflect the magnitude of their criminal scheme and should serve as a warning to others tempted to exploit our nation's community banking system for unlawful personal gain."
Todd and Julie's legal troubles began in August 2019 when they were federally indicted on 12 counts, including wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.
The pair, who were found guilty on all counts in June 2022, had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.
After Todd and Julie's sentences were handed down, Chrisley family attorney Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP told E! News, "Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions."
"Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid," the statement continued. "Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."