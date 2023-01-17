Todd Chrisley Receives Support From His Kids Hours Before Beginning Prison Sentence

Watch : Savannah Chrisley Is "Grieving" Loss of Parents Ahead of Prison Terms

In his final hours of freedom, Todd Chrisley is receiving support from his family.

Ahead of reporting to prison to serve his 12-year prison sentence for tax fraud, the Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram and offered a glimpse into his mindset.

"HE is always on time," Todd shared Jan. 16 with video of Karen Peck & New River performing "Four Days Late" inside a church. "#FightTheGoodFight."

The reality star received several encouraging messages in the comments, including from two of his children.

"I love you daddy," Savannah Chrisley, 25, wrote in the comment section with a heart emoji. Kyle Chrisley, 31, added, "I love you daddy. This isn't over." Todd is also dad to Lindsie, 33, Chase, 26, and Grayson, 16.

Following Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley's fraud convictions in June, a judge sentenced the couple to multiple years in federal prison on Nov. 21. Todd was given 12 years behind bars, with Julie receiving a seven-year stay.