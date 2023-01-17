Law & Order: SVU's Chris Meloni and Ice-T Shut Down Feud Speculation

A feud between Law & Order: SVU's Ice-T and Christopher Meloni? We object.
After Ice-T received an email from the National Enquirer claiming the rapper was "envious of the attention Mr. Meloni has received," the duo were quick plead their innocence.
"So @FINALLEVEL was sent this," Chris tweeted Jan. 16 with a screenshot of the email from his co-star. "He was kind enough to let me know we were feuding."
Replied Ice-T, "LOL. Clown ass MFs.. Chris is my MF man! F'em They just make BS up. Crazy."
The 64-year-old then retweeted the actor, adding, "Clownass MFs trying to make up Drama outta thin air... WOW... MFs are really on that BS."
In 2021, Chris—who left Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2011 after eleven seasons—returned to the Dick Wolf universe with Law & Order: Organized Crime.
The spin-off is currently airing its third season and follows Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) as he runs the titular new unit in New York City following the death of his wife.
And not only do fans get to see familiar faces such as Captain Donald Cragen (Dann Florek), who was the SVU boss for almost two decades, but viewers finally get to see Stabler and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) explore their onscreen chemistry.
In a steamy teaser for the Jan. 26 episode, the detective asks Olivia, "Why'd you call me?" followed by a close up of what appears to be Olivia leaning in for a kiss.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.
