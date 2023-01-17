Law & Order: SVU's Chris Meloni and Ice-T Shut Down Feud Speculation

Watch : Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni GLAMBOT: BTS at 2022 Emmys

A feud between Law & Order: SVU's Ice-T and Christopher Meloni? We object.

After Ice-T received an email from the National Enquirer claiming the rapper was "envious of the attention Mr. Meloni has received," the duo were quick plead their innocence.

"So @FINALLEVEL was sent this," Chris tweeted Jan. 16 with a screenshot of the email from his co-star. "He was kind enough to let me know we were feuding."

Replied Ice-T, "LOL. Clown ass MFs.. Chris is my MF man! F'em They just make BS up. Crazy."

The 64-year-old then retweeted the actor, adding, "Clownass MFs trying to make up Drama outta thin air... WOW... MFs are really on that BS."

In 2021, Chris—who left Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2011 after eleven seasons—returned to the Dick Wolf universe with Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The spin-off is currently airing its third season and follows Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) as he runs the titular new unit in New York City following the death of his wife.