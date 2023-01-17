Milan Fashion Week 2023: All the Head-Turning Celebrity Looks From the Menswear Runways

Watch : MOST DARING Fashions of 2022: Kylie Jenner, Rihanna & More

Ready. Set. Glam.

Milan Fashion Week kicked off on a high (fashion) note with celebrities turning the streets of Italy into their own personal runways. And of course, there's been no shortage of spectacular outfits from the biggest and brightest stars as they've eyed the fall/winter 2023 menswear collections from Gucci, Fendi, Prada, Armani and JW Anderson.

Case in point? Idris and Sabrina Elba put on a stylish display at Gucci's first show since Alessandro Michele announced his exit as the creative director in December.

For the momentous occasion, the couple coordinated in vibrant turquoise looks. While the actor opted for a head-to-toe suit in the bright hue, Sabrina chose a striped wrap dress with pops of turquoise and red. She paired the ensemble with white lace-up boots, a matching handbag and black sunglasses.

Plus, many cast members from the White Lotus ditched their vacation attire for fashion-forward getups. Adam DiMarco looked as suave as ever in a black-and-white checkered coat with a turtleneck during Prada's preview.