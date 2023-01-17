Milan Fashion Week 2023: All the Head-Turning Celebrity Looks From the Menswear Runways

As fashion brands continue to showcase their fall/winter menswear collections, celebrities like Idris Elba, Charli XCX and Adam DiMarco are making sure their looks are just as eye-catching. See below!

By Alyssa Morin Jan 17, 2023 7:07 PMTags
Ready. Set. Glam.

Milan Fashion Week kicked off on a high (fashion) note with celebrities turning the streets of Italy into their own personal runways. And of course, there's been no shortage of spectacular outfits from the biggest and brightest stars as they've eyed the fall/winter 2023 menswear collections from Gucci, Fendi, Prada, Armani and JW Anderson.

Case in point? Idris and Sabrina Elba put on a stylish display at Gucci's first show since Alessandro Michele announced his exit as the creative director in December.

For the momentous occasion, the couple coordinated in vibrant turquoise looks. While the actor opted for a head-to-toe suit in the bright hue, Sabrina chose a striped wrap dress with pops of turquoise and red. She paired the ensemble with white lace-up boots, a matching handbag and black sunglasses.

Plus, many cast members from the White Lotus ditched their vacation attire for fashion-forward getups. Adam DiMarco looked as suave as ever in a black-and-white checkered coat with a turtleneck during Prada's preview. 

Sabrina Impacciatore heated up the front row at JW Anderson's show with a body-hugging outfit that featured a tropical sunset print. And White Lotus fan-favorite, Simona Tabasco, also lit up the event in a sparkly silver cutout dress with an asymmetrical hemline.

But we're only scratching the surface here. Keep scrolling to see all of the fabulous and fierce style moments during Milan Fashion Week.

ph Alfonso Catalano/Shutterstock
Idris Elba & Sabrina Elba
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Simona Tabasco
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada
Adam DiMarco
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Sabrina Impacciatore
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada
Giveon
Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Prada
Stormzy
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Charli XCX
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Theo James
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images
Mads Mikkelsen
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Ed Westwick

