Netflix Reveals Its Perfect Match Cast—With Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle and More Stars

Watch : Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

"In this game of love, they'll play by their own rules."

So reads the tagline for Netflix's next venture into reality television—only this time, you may recognize a few faces.

That's because stars from nine different Netflix reality TV shows are about to meet their matches on Perfect Match.

The streamer revealed the show's 23 all-star contestants on Jan. 17, with representatives from Love Is Blind, The Mole, Too Hot to Handle, Twentysomethings, The Ultimatum, Selling Tampa, Sexy Beasts, The Circle and The Circle France all in attendance.

The teaser promises the series will be the "ultimate dating competition," adding: "Netflix's most eligible singles are back for a new spin at romance."

Those returning include fan-favorites, winners and even villains—such as Francesca Farago from Too Hot to Handle, Joey Sasso from The Circle, Shayne Jansen and Bartise Bowden from Love Is Blind, Zay Wilson from The Ultimatum, Will Richardson from The Mole and Chloe Veitch from multiple shows, just to name a few.

In typical Netflix strategy, the debut season will be made up of 12 hour-long episodes shown over three weeks.