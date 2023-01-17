Netflix Reveals Its Perfect Match Cast—With Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle and More Stars

"In this game of love, they'll play by their own rules."
So reads the tagline for Netflix's next venture into reality television—only this time, you may recognize a few faces.
That's because stars from nine different Netflix reality TV shows are about to meet their matches on Perfect Match.
The streamer revealed the show's 23 all-star contestants on Jan. 17, with representatives from Love Is Blind, The Mole, Too Hot to Handle, Twentysomethings, The Ultimatum, Selling Tampa, Sexy Beasts, The Circle and The Circle France all in attendance.
The teaser promises the series will be the "ultimate dating competition," adding: "Netflix's most eligible singles are back for a new spin at romance."
Those returning include fan-favorites, winners and even villains—such as Francesca Farago from Too Hot to Handle, Joey Sasso from The Circle, Shayne Jansen and Bartise Bowden from Love Is Blind, Zay Wilson from The Ultimatum, Will Richardson from The Mole and Chloe Veitch from multiple shows, just to name a few.
In typical Netflix strategy, the debut season will be made up of 12 hour-long episodes shown over three weeks.
Plus, since this game is all about love, Perfect Match will be premiering just in time for Valentine's Day.
Read on for the full cast:
Abbey Humphreys (Twentysomethings)
Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere (Selling Tampa)
Bartise Bowden (Love Is Blind)
Calvin Crooks (The Circle)
Chase DeMoor (Too Hot to Handle)
Chloe Veitch (Too Hot to Handle, The Circle)
Colony Reeves (Selling Tampa)
Damian Powers (Love Is Blind)
Diamond Jack (Love Is Blind)
Dom Gabriel (The Mole)
Francesca Farago (Too Hot to Handle)
Georgia Hassarati (Too Hot to Handle)
Ines Tazi (The Circle France)
Izzy Fairthorne (Too Hot to Handle)
Joey Sasso (The Circle)
Kariselle Snow (Sexy Beasts)
Lauren "LC" Chamblin (Love Is Blind)
Mitchell Eason (The Circle)
Nick Uhlenhuth (The Circle)
Savannah Palacio (The Circle)
Shayne Jansen (Love Is Blind)
Will Richardson (The Mole)
Zay Wilson (The Ultimatum)
Find your perfect match when Perfect Match premieres Feb. 14 on Netflix.