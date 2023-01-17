Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $400 Satchel Bag for Just $89

You just found your new go-to bag. Save 78% on the Parker Medium Satchel today.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 17, 2023 5:47 PMTags
If you're someone who thrives on that feeling of being prepared, a reliable handbag is an absolute must. Ideally, your bag will be just as fashionable as it is functional. And, of course, if that purchase is actually affordable, you really found the perfect bag. If you're looking for a bag that has smart storage and style, there's a 24-hour flash sale on one of Kate Spade's best-selling styles, the Parker Medium Satchel. Usually, you can score this one for $400, but it's $89.

This bag is a great size for a day full of different errands, with more than enough room for my water bottle, phone, iPad, and your other daily essentials. It has an interior pocket, which is perfect to separate your keys from the rest of your stuff. The Kate Spade Parker Medium Satchel is made with a beautiful pebbled leather, which looks great all the time, especially since it's so easy to clean.

If this sounds like the bag you've been searching for, hurry up and get your shop on. This deal won't be here tomorrow.

Kate Spade 78% Off Deal

Kate Spade Parker Medium Satchel

This spacious satchel-style bag comes in seven colors.

$400
$89
Kate Spade Surprise

Need additional info before you shop? Here are some rave reviews from Kate Spade shoppers.

Kate Spade Parker Medium Satchel Reviews

A shopper said, "I'm so happy with this purse! It's the perfect size, shape and shade of brown. Love it."

Another person reviewed, "Great quality purse that will last for years. It was easy to buy online as well as I got the handbag for a great price. It's a neutral so it goes with everything. Love it."

Someone shared, "Best bag ever! Omg. I got this bag on sale and I didn't regret it. It's amazing! So Roomy and great quality leather too."
 
A Kate Spade shopper said, "I bought this purse about a month ago, at first I thought it was too good to be true because of the price. I glad I bought it. Will be buying more for sure."

"This bag is elegant and has lots of space for your belongings. I love the color I purchased and the quality is always the best," a shopper wrote.

Another said, "I just received my handbag and absolutely love it ! It is the perfect size and the leather is beautiful."

