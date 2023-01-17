Kristin Chenoweth Weighs in On Ariana Grande's Wicked Casting

Watch : You've Got to See Ariana Grande's "Wicked" Hair Transformation

Kristin Chenoweth's love for Ariana Grande defies gravity.

The actress, who played Glinda the Good Witch in the original Broadway production of Wicked in 2003, recently weighed in on the "Positions" singer assuming the role in the upcoming Jon M. Chu films. And according to Kristin, Ariana is that girl.

"She's going to put her own stamp on it," she told Andy Cohen during the Jan. 16 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "I'm so proud of her. I wanted her to do her Glenda. And that's what she's doing. I'm proud of her.'

When asked whether she thought there was enough material for the musical—which is being made in to two films—to translate to the big screen, the Pushing Daisies alum further gave her stamp of approval on the move.

"There's so much more in the books that we know about the characters, so yeah, there is," the Tony winner said. "And I haven't read anything, but I think so. I think there is enough."