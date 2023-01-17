Kristin Chenoweth Weighs in On Ariana Grande's Wicked Casting

Kristin Chenoweth's love for Ariana Grande defies gravity.
The actress, who played Glinda the Good Witch in the original Broadway production of Wicked in 2003, recently weighed in on the "Positions" singer assuming the role in the upcoming Jon M. Chu films. And according to Kristin, Ariana is that girl.
"She's going to put her own stamp on it," she told Andy Cohen during the Jan. 16 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "I'm so proud of her. I wanted her to do her Glenda. And that's what she's doing. I'm proud of her.'
When asked whether she thought there was enough material for the musical—which is being made in to two films—to translate to the big screen, the Pushing Daisies alum further gave her stamp of approval on the move.
"There's so much more in the books that we know about the characters, so yeah, there is," the Tony winner said. "And I haven't read anything, but I think so. I think there is enough."
This isn't the first time Kristin has given her blessing to her Hairspray Live! co-star and friend. Back when the news was announced that Ariana and Cynthia Erivo had been casted to play Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, Kristin gushed about the "Thank U, Next" singer on Instagram.
"I'm not sure if I've ever been this proud," she wrote in a Nov. 2021 post. "From the very first day I met you (swipe to see!!), you were destined for this role. Congratulations @arianagrande! The best Glinda you will be with @cynthiaerivo by your side. I love you!!"
In addition to a post of a young Ariana meeting Kristin with her mom years ago, Kristin's post also included a screenshot of a 2011 tweet from Ariana that read, "Loved seeing Wicked again...amazing production! Made me realize how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole."