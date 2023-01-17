Lisa Marie Presley's Family Shares Details of Her Public Memorial Service

Watch : Lisa Marie Presley to Be Buried Alongside Son Benjamin Keough

New information about Lisa Marie Presley's public memorial service has been revealed.

Fans will be able to pay tribute to Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley's daughter at a service scheduled to take place Jan. 22 at 9 a.m. on the front lawn of Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tenn., a rep for Lisa Marie's 33-year-old daughter Riley Keough tells E! News.

In the statement, the rep expressed how Riley, Priscilla and Lisa Marie's 14-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley "are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honoring their beloved Lisa Marie." The rep said the family encourages mourners wishing to send something in Lisa Marie's memory to consider a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation—a nonprofit that supports several charities, including local organizations focused on arts, education and children's programs—in lieu of flowers.

Riley's rep previously confirmed to E! News that Lisa Marie will be laid to rest at Graceland next to her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020. Graceland is also where Elvis, who died at age 42 in 1977, is buried.