Lisa Marie Presley's Family Shares Details of Her Public Memorial Service

New information about Lisa Marie Presley's public memorial service has been revealed.
Fans will be able to pay tribute to Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley's daughter at a service scheduled to take place Jan. 22 at 9 a.m. on the front lawn of Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tenn., a rep for Lisa Marie's 33-year-old daughter Riley Keough tells E! News.
In the statement, the rep expressed how Riley, Priscilla and Lisa Marie's 14-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley "are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honoring their beloved Lisa Marie." The rep said the family encourages mourners wishing to send something in Lisa Marie's memory to consider a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation—a nonprofit that supports several charities, including local organizations focused on arts, education and children's programs—in lieu of flowers.
Riley's rep previously confirmed to E! News that Lisa Marie will be laid to rest at Graceland next to her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020. Graceland is also where Elvis, who died at age 42 in 1977, is buried.
Lisa Marie died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54. An official cause of death has yet to be revealed. She passed away after being rushed to the hospital, with a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department telling Entertainment Tonight she suffered a cardiac arrest.
"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," a statement posted to Graceland's official Twitter account read. "They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."
Lisa Marie's passing came two days after she and Priscilla attended the Golden Globes, where they saw Austin Butler win the Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama award for his portrayal of her father in Elvis.
After learning of Lisa Marie's death, the actor—who was also up for a Critics' Choice Award and is in the running for a SAG Award for his performance—was among the many stars, castmates and loved ones to express condolences.
"My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie," he said in a statement obtained by E! News. "I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."