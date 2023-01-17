Kylie Jenner Hilariously Responds to Sister Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Request

Kim Kardashian can spot her brand from a mile—or should we say field—away.
Case in point? When younger sister Kylie Jenner recently shared a few pics of herself posing in a sleeveless black romper as she stood in a in a grassy field to Instagram Jan. 16, Kim entered the chat with a small request for Kylie's latest batch of photos.
"Can you tag @skims please, LOL," Kim wrote—to which Kylie responded in the most sisterly way possible, "I had to steal this from mom's house and now you want me to promote?!!!! Wow, @skims."
But family banter aside, it's worth noting that Kylie has, in fact, teamed up with her sister to slip into a few items from Kim's SKIMS line in the past. Most notably, both Kim and Kylie—alongside their sister Kendall Jenner—all posed for Kim's "sexiest" Valentine Day's collection in February 2021.
In case you missed it, the trio sent hearts racing when they posed together in matching red bras and panties for Kim's lingerie line that year.
That February, Kim shared photos and short videos from their shoot—one of which included a clip of the Kardashians star spraying whip cream on her finger before licking it off.
As for Kylie, she also shared footage from their head-turning shoot, including a photo of herself posing alongside a heart-shaped frosted cake while in her lingerie and in another, she was seen eating a heart-shaped lollipop while rocking an all-black ensemble.
Kylie fittingly captioned the latter post, "The snack that smiles back @skims."