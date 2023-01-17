Machine Gun Kelly Claps Back at Critics of His Style

Watch : Machine Gun Kelly Shares RARE Family Photo With His Mom & Daughter

Machine Gun Kelly wants fans to know that when it comes his style—he's always at his best.



The "Bloody Valentine" musician—who recently wore a silver jacquard Dolce & Gabbana suit, complete with bejeweled full finger rings and matching eyeshadow to the brand's show at Milan Fashion Week—had a message for critics who had negative comments about his recent eye-catching look.



"You can't comment about my style," he tweeted Jan. 17, "if you have none." The 32-year-old also shared a photo of his original Twitter message to his Instagram, captioning his post, "Keep your insecurities to yourself."



MGK's latest message came just one day after he shared photos of his look from the D&G fashion show he attended. Alongside his Jan. 16 carousel of Instagram photos, referring to the HBO hit show, the rapper wrote, "I call this: if jules from euphoria went to milan."



Last year, the actor—who recently celebrated his one-year anniversary of his and Megan Fox's engagement—opened up about why his collaboration with the brand proved to be a natural fit.