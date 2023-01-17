Kelsea Ballerini Reacts to Romance Rumors About Her and Chase Stokes

Watch : Kelsea Ballerini & Outer Banks' Chase Stokes Spark Romance Rumors

Kelsea Ballerini is living her life like she means it.

The country singer seemingly addressed romance rumors between her and Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes on TikTok, reacting to a screenshot that speculated what was happening in her dating life.

"I know, I know, I know," Kelsea said in the Jan. 16 clip. "Stop reading, stop reading. Stop looking. But what is happening guys. What? Let's not do this."

She captioned the video, "i'm about to break up with the internet 5 sure," with a laughing emoji.

On Jan. 9, Kelsea and Chase were spotted together at the College Football National Championship Game at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles. Four days later, Chase posted a "lil recap" of his life lately, which included a snapshot of him getting close to Kelsea in the stands.

Kelsea commented "Go vols," on his post, along with a see-no-evil monkey emoji.