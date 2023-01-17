Kelsea Ballerini Reacts to Romance Rumors About Her and Chase Stokes

Kelsea Ballerini is living her life like she means it.
The country singer seemingly addressed romance rumors between her and Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes on TikTok, reacting to a screenshot that speculated what was happening in her dating life.
"I know, I know, I know," Kelsea said in the Jan. 16 clip. "Stop reading, stop reading. Stop looking. But what is happening guys. What? Let's not do this."
She captioned the video, "i'm about to break up with the internet 5 sure," with a laughing emoji.
On Jan. 9, Kelsea and Chase were spotted together at the College Football National Championship Game at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles. Four days later, Chase posted a "lil recap" of his life lately, which included a snapshot of him getting close to Kelsea in the stands.
Kelsea commented "Go vols," on his post, along with a see-no-evil monkey emoji.
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers CEO Todd Graves also snapped another image from that night, which featured Kelsea and Chase posing arm-in-arm in a group photo alongside stars such as Dylan Sprouse, Noah Beck, YG and more.
The musician has been single since announcing that she and husband Morgan Evans broke up in August 2022 after five years of marriage.
"This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end," Kelsea wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."