Lisa Ann Walter Has Total Chessy Energy While Fangirling Over Matt Smith and Cate Blanchett

Lisa Ann Walter feels like she's won the game of thrones.
The Parent Trap actress was totally in awe at meeting House of the Dragon actor Matt Smith at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 15, sharing a snapshot of the moment on social media.
For the occasion, Lisa wore a figure-hugging, blue Zhivago gown with a plunging neckline and Brevani jewelry. Next to her, Matt wore a cream-colored tuxedo jacket with a black dress shirt.
As Lisa cheekily tweeted on Jan. 15, "Kids, meet your new stepdad." (She welcomed kids Delia and Jordan with Sam Baum and is also mom to 22-year-old twins Simon and Spencer.)
And Matt isn't the only person Lisa is fangirling over. The Abbott Elementary star also posted an image of her speaking to Cate Blanchett and Bill Nighy at the BAFTA Tea Party on Jan. 14.
Lisa wrote, "Nothing just me talking to CATE BLANCHETT & BILL NIGHY."
Besides from meeting some of her favorite stars, Lisa has also enjoyed being dressed to the nines.
Referencing her outfit's plunging neckline at the Critics' Choice Awards, Lisa joked to Entertainment Tonight that her "boss" Quinta Brunson "gets mad when I let the girls out to play too much," but said she had to take a big swing that night.
Why is that? As she put it: "This might be the last time of my life that I'm getting a boyfriend."
