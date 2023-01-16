Lisa Ann Walter Has Total Chessy Energy While Fangirling Over Matt Smith and Cate Blanchett

Watch : Abbott Elementary's Lisa Ann Walter on Possible Parent Trap Sequel

Lisa Ann Walter feels like she's won the game of thrones.

The Parent Trap actress was totally in awe at meeting House of the Dragon actor Matt Smith at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 15, sharing a snapshot of the moment on social media.

For the occasion, Lisa wore a figure-hugging, blue Zhivago gown with a plunging neckline and Brevani jewelry. Next to her, Matt wore a cream-colored tuxedo jacket with a black dress shirt.

As Lisa cheekily tweeted on Jan. 15, "Kids, meet your new stepdad." (She welcomed kids Delia and Jordan with Sam Baum and is also mom to 22-year-old twins Simon and Spencer.)

And Matt isn't the only person Lisa is fangirling over. The Abbott Elementary star also posted an image of her speaking to Cate Blanchett and Bill Nighy at the BAFTA Tea Party on Jan. 14.

Lisa wrote, "Nothing just me talking to CATE BLANCHETT & BILL NIGHY."