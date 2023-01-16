Lisa Ann Walter Has Total Chessy Energy While Fangirling Over Matt Smith and Cate Blanchett

Lisa Ann Walter fangirled over Cate Blanchett and Matt Smith at the 2023 BAFTA Tea Party and Critics' Choice Awards, joking that Matt is her kids' new stepdad.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Jan 16, 2023
Cate BlanchettCelebrities
Lisa Ann Walter feels like she's won the game of thrones.

The Parent Trap actress was totally in awe at meeting House of the Dragon actor Matt Smith at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 15, sharing a snapshot of the moment on social media.

For the occasion, Lisa wore a figure-hugging, blue Zhivago gown with a plunging neckline and Brevani jewelry. Next to her, Matt wore a cream-colored tuxedo jacket with a black dress shirt.

As Lisa cheekily tweeted on Jan. 15, "Kids, meet your new stepdad." (She welcomed kids Delia and Jordan with Sam Baum and is also mom to 22-year-old twins Simon and Spencer.)

And Matt isn't the only person Lisa is fangirling over. The Abbott Elementary star also posted an image of her speaking to Cate Blanchett and Bill Nighy at the BAFTA Tea Party on Jan. 14.

Lisa wrote, "Nothing just me talking to CATE BLANCHETT & BILL NIGHY."

photos
All the Stars in Sheer Looks at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards

Besides from meeting some of her favorite stars, Lisa has also enjoyed being dressed to the nines.

Referencing her outfit's plunging neckline at the Critics' Choice Awards, Lisa joked to Entertainment Tonight that her "boss" Quinta Brunson "gets mad when I let the girls out to play too much," but said she had to take a big swing that night.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Why is that? As she put it: "This might be the last time of my life that I'm getting a boyfriend."

Keep scrolling to see more red carpet fashion at the Critics' Choice Awards 2023.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Quinta Brunson

In Robert Wun

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Michelle Yeoh

In Carolina Herrera

Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey

Kaley in Christian Dior

Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Ben Stiller
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Melanie Lynskey

In Giambattista Valli, wearing Thrive Causemetics

Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Jessica Betts & Niecy Nash-Betts

Niecy in Jason Wu 

AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Kerry Condon

In Donna Karan

Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Harry Shum Jr.

In Richard James

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Amanda Seyfried

In Christian Dior, wearing Lancôme makeup 

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Glen Powell

In Brunello Cucinelli with Omega watch

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Anya Taylor-Joy

In Christian Dior with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Catherine Martin, Austin Butler & Baz Luhrmann
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Miles Teller

In Gucci

Monica Schipper/WireImage
Jay Ellis

In Louis Vuitton

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lisa Ann Walter
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Danielle Deadwyler

In Louis Vuitton

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Jason Ritter
Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Adam Scott
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Kerry Washington
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Andrew Garfield

In Zegna with OMEGA watch

Monica Schipper/WireImage
Aubrey Plaza

In Louis Vuitton

Monica Schipper/WireImage
Stephanie Hsu

In Valentino

Monica Schipper/WireImage
Seth Rogen

In Zegna

Monica Schipper/WireImage
Matt Smith
Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
James Marsden

In Dolce & Gabbana

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Fortune Feimster
Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Keegan-Michael Key & Elle Key
Monica Schipper/WireImage
Brian Tyree Henry

In Viggo Tailoring with Scarosso shoes

Monica Schipper/WireImage
Kate Hudson

In Oscar de la Renta

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Henry Winkler
photos
View More Photos From Critics' Choice Awards 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
