Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Call Out Broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson After His Apology

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are standing up against a British broadcaster.

Jeremy Clarkson apologized Jan. 16 for a controversial article he wrote for The Sun in December that detailed his hate for the Duchess of Sussex "on a cellular level."

He shared in a new Instagram post that, on Christmas Day, he "e-mailed Harry and Meghan in California to apologise to them" for the article, which was reportedly taken down from the website.

According to Jeremy, "I said I was baffled by what they had been saying on TV but that the language I'd used in my column was disgraceful and that I was profoundly sorry."

However, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan is refuting that claim, saying in a statement to E! News that his Christmas letter was only addressed to Harry.

While the spokesperson said "the contents of his correspondence were marked Private and Confidential," the rep went on to condemn the writer and article.