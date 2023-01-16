Exes Sean Penn and Robin Wright Photographed Together For The First Time in 6 Years

Watch : Sean Penn's Wife Leila George Files For Divorce

Putting the ex in LAX.

Sean Penn and Robin Wright who were married from 1996 to 2010, were photographed together for the first time in years, at Los Angeles International Airport over the weekend.

Penn wore cargo pants, boots and a jacket and carried a backpack for the trip, as Wright was seen behind him carrying her own bag, dressed in head-to-toe black with matching black frames.

The pair share son Hopper, 29, and daughter Dylan, 31, but haven't been seen together in public since 2017.

The reunion comes 9 months after the Flag Day actor finalized his divorce from Leila George after two years together, and 4 months after the Forrest Gump star filed for divorce from Clément Giraudet after four years of marriage.

Documents obtained by E! News state that Penn and George cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

"There's a woman who I'm so in love with, Leila George, who I only see on a day-to-day basis now, because I f--ked up the marriage," Penn told the Hollywood Authentic in April. "We were married technically for one year, but for five years, I was a very neglectful guy."