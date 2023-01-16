Liam Hemsworth and Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Head to the Airport After Celebrating His 33rd Birthday

Watch : Liam Hemsworth Goes Instagram Official With Gabriella Brooks

Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks are ready for take off.

The couple—who've been romantically linked since December 2019—were photographed on Dec. 16 in Sydney, Australia as they strolled through an airport.

Liam and Gabriella kept their appearance low-key, with the Hunger Games star sporting dark olive pants, a gray shirt and white converse. He paired the look with a gray hat, dark sunglasses and minimal gold jewelry. The model, 26, wore all-black for her flight, donning loose-fitting trousers and a sweatshirt with the retro Apple logo.

The outing comes as the pair recently celebrated Liam's 33rd birthday on Jan. 13, which Gabriella commemorated on Instagram with a photo of Liam among blue waves in a tropical location.

Per People, Gabriella captioned the photo, "It's Liam day," with a smiley face and emojis.

Their trip also comes just a few days after his ex-wife Miley Cyrus released "Flowers," which seems to reference Liam four years after their split.