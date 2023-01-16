Matthew McConaughey’s Son Livingston Had an Alright, Alright, Alright 10th Birthday: See the Cute Pic

Watch : Matthew McConaughey's Wife Poses in Neck Brace After Nasty Fall

It's time to Sing to the birthday boy.

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey celebrated their son Livingston's 10th birthday with a simple party back on Dec. 28, Camila shared on Instagram Jan. 15.

Revealing that Livingston is quite easy to please, she posted a rare photo of their youngest all grown up while wearing a "Happy Birthday" crown and blowing out the candles on his cake.

"Nothing fancy…just us," she captioned the moment. "All he wanted to do is go to Altitude the trampoline place in Austin and an ice cream cake!"

Camila—who has been married to the Dallas Buyers Club actor for more than a decade—went on to share her wish for Livingston on his special day. "May your heart my son keep [its] simplicity as you grow in this complicated world!!" she wrote. "You challenge me and teach me daily for that I am grateful! What a blessing you are!"