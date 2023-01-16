Matthew McConaughey’s Son Livingston Had an Alright, Alright, Alright 10th Birthday: See the Cute Pic

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey celebrated their son Livingston's 10th birthday with "Nothing fancy…just us," she shared alongside a new photo of their youngest son.

It's time to Sing to the birthday boy.

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey celebrated their son Livingston's 10th birthday with a simple party back on Dec. 28, Camila shared on Instagram Jan. 15.

Revealing that Livingston is quite easy to please, she posted a rare photo of their youngest all grown up while wearing a "Happy Birthday" crown and blowing out the candles on his cake. 

"Nothing fancy…just us," she captioned the moment. "All he wanted to do is go to Altitude the trampoline place in Austin and an ice cream cake!"

Camila—who has been married to the Dallas Buyers Club actor for more than a decade—went on to share her wish for Livingston on his special day. "May your heart my son keep [its] simplicity as you grow in this complicated world!!" she wrote. "You challenge me and teach me daily for that I am grateful! What a blessing you are!" 

Matthew—who also shares Levi, 14, and Vida, 13, with his wife—has been candid about how fatherhood changed his outlook in life. 

"You ever felt more clean, clear and masculine than the birth of your first child?" he asked Howard Stern in 2017. "A man should double down on anything he's thinking about in his life, in those months following right when they have a kid."

Instagram

He recalled of Levi's arrival, "I just said, wow, look how exciting my life is... I have more joy, I laugh louder, I have more pain, I have more sadness—but man, it's dynamic."

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

As for how his new role impacted his movie roles, Matthew noted, "I'm like going, 'My work is not challenging, it's not near as exciting as my life!' And I said, rather be that way than the other way. But, let's take some time out to maybe find some work that scares me or turns me on as much as my life's turning me on."

More recently, the Oscar winner has turned towards children's content by voicing Buster Moon in the Sing franchise, while continuing to act in R-rated projects such as The Gentlemen and The Beach Bum.

