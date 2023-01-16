GMA3’s Amy Robach Spotted With Estranged Husband Andrew Shue

Watch : The Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Alleged GMA3 Exit

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue appear to be co-parenting—the family dog.

The exes were photographed in New York City Jan. 12, amidst Amy's romance with co-anchor T.J. Holmes. During the meetup, she handed off her dog to Andrew, according to an eyewitness.

The GMA3 anchor, dressed casually in a sweater and jeans, is seen standing across from her estranged husband, who sported a jacket and jeans while holding the dog's leash. The two engaged in conversation on the sidewalk before parting ways. Amy and Andrew—who wed in 2010—do not appear to have filed for divorce, but the Melrose Place actor did remove pictures of Amy from his social media account.

On the other hand, T.J. has filed for divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig—with whom he shares daughter Sabine, 9—after nearly 13 years of marriage. They filed to part ways a month after photos of T.J. and Amy looking cozy at a bar in New York City surfaced online.

However their outings didn't stop there, as the pair was also spotted on a getaway in upstate New York, and closed out the year with a steamy kiss in Miami.