GMA3’s Amy Robach Spotted With Estranged Husband Andrew Shue

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue appear to be co-parenting—the family dog.
The exes were photographed in New York City Jan. 12, amidst Amy's romance with co-anchor T.J. Holmes. During the meetup, she handed off her dog to Andrew, according to an eyewitness.
The GMA3 anchor, dressed casually in a sweater and jeans, is seen standing across from her estranged husband, who sported a jacket and jeans while holding the dog's leash. The two engaged in conversation on the sidewalk before parting ways. Amy and Andrew—who wed in 2010—do not appear to have filed for divorce, but the Melrose Place actor did remove pictures of Amy from his social media account.
On the other hand, T.J. has filed for divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig—with whom he shares daughter Sabine, 9—after nearly 13 years of marriage. They filed to part ways a month after photos of T.J. and Amy looking cozy at a bar in New York City surfaced online.
However their outings didn't stop there, as the pair was also spotted on a getaway in upstate New York, and closed out the year with a steamy kiss in Miami.
And amidst the journalists' relationship, they have been on hiatus from GMA3 since Dec. 5 pending an internal investigation. But despite multiple reports, Amy and T.J. have not been permanently taken off the air as morning co-hosts, according to an ABC spokesperson.
Last week, a source at the network told E! News that ABC has not made any decisions.
E! News has reached out to Amy and T.J.'s team and have not heard back.
In a Dec. 12 memo sent to staffers and obtained by E! News, ABC News president Kim Godwin said the GMA3: What You Need to Know stars "will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review" amid rumors of a relationship.
"I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News," she wrote in the memo, explaining that there will be a "rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being."
"It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best," Kim continued. "And I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."