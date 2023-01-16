American Idol Alum C.J. Harris Dead at 31

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The American Idol family has lost a beloved member.

C.J. Harris, who appeared on the singing competition in 2014, died on Jan. 15 in Jasper, Ala., the Walker County coroner confirmed to E! News. He was 31.

Harris' death seemed "natural," the coroner said. There is currently no evidence of foul play, and his cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

In 2014, Harris landed a spot on American Idol's 13th season after attending bus tour auditions in Tuscaloosa and later performing in front of the judges—who at the time were Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban—in Salt Lake City with his rendition of Allman Brothers Band's "Soulshine."

Harris advanced all the way to the show's top 10 finalists, performing songs such as The Marshall Tucker Band's "Can't You See" and John Mayer's "Gravity." He finished in sixth place that season.

Following news of Harris' death, his fellow American Idol contestants paid tribute to him on social media, including season winner Caleb Johnson.