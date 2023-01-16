From Anya Taylor-Joy to Janelle Monáe, See the Sheer Style Statements at the Critics' Choice Awards

Watch : How Jimmy Fallon "Saved" Anya Taylor-Joy at the Met Gala

Sheer was on the fashion menu at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards.

Janelle Monáe turned up in a see-through black gown—custom Vera Wang—to the Jan. 15 event in Los Angeles. Janelle and stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn paired the bold look, which included hip cutouts, with Messika jewels while the Glass Onion star was honored with the SeeHer Award at the show. Co-star Kate Hudson presented the award, which recognizes an actor who advocates for gender equality and defies stereotypes in their work.

Also on the red carpet, The Menu actress Anya Taylor-Joy rocked a nude Dior dress with a sheer skirt, worn with a blonde updo and strappy heels, as she attended the event with boyfriend Malcolm McRae. (See all the red carpet arrivals here and all the winners here.)

Other stars to embrace the sheer trend at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards include Lily James, Julia Garner and Quinta Brunson, who donned a mesh dress with black geometric ruffles by Robert Wun.