From Anya Taylor-Joy to Janelle Monáe, See the Sheer Style Statements at the Critics' Choice Awards

Anya Taylor-Joy, Janelle Monáe and Lily James were among the stars to opt for mesh and sheer fashion looks at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards.

Sheer was on the fashion menu at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards.

Janelle Monáe turned up in a see-through black gown—custom Vera Wang—to the Jan. 15 event in Los Angeles. Janelle and stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn paired the bold look, which included hip cutouts, with Messika jewels while the Glass Onion star was honored with the SeeHer Award at the show. Co-star Kate Hudson presented the award, which recognizes an actor who advocates for gender equality and defies stereotypes in their work.

Also on the red carpet, The Menu actress Anya Taylor-Joy rocked a nude Dior dress with a sheer skirt, worn with a blonde updo and strappy heels, as she attended the event with boyfriend Malcolm McRae. (See all the red carpet arrivals here and all the winners here.)

Other stars to embrace the sheer trend at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards include Lily James, Julia Garner and Quinta Brunson, who donned a mesh dress with black geometric ruffles by Robert Wun.

photos
Critics' Choice Awards 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

To see their fiery Critics' Choice Awards ensembles, keep scrolling.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Anya Taylor-Joy

In Dior

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Janelle Monáe

In custom Vera Wang

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Lily James

In Oscar de la Renta

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Julia Garner

In Ferragamo

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Quinta Brunson

In Robert Wun

