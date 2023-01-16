Misty Copeland Shares How Becoming a Mom Has Changed Her

Misty Copeland is dancing to a new tune.
The ballerina, who welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Jackson, with husband Olu Evans in 2022, recently reflected on how being a mom has changed her. For Misty, becoming a parent led to a shift in focus.
"I think as an artist you invest so much in yourself, which we have to do," Misty shared in an exclusive Jan. 14 interview with E! News during the Live at the Music Center: Concert Celebrating Jerry Moss. "But this baby made me realize there's so much more and made me step back from myself and realize how much I can pour into someone else."
While the 40-year-old admitted there have been some nights that lack good sleep, including one where she "slept on the floor next to the crib," Misty doesn't mind navigating a new chapter.
"I've loved all the challenges," she told E! News. "That's something that makes me able to be a part of an art form like ballet. I love challenges. I never really think about it in a negative way. It's just a beautiful journey."
Reflecting on how she has been feeling after giving birth, the famed dancer credited her inner-circle as a support system.
"I still definitely am on the journey of getting back physically," she noted. "But I have an incredible partner in life and with my son, he's helped me so much to stay grounded, and healthy mentally and physically."
Misty broke the news that she and Olu had welcomed Jackson in July. The athlete made the announcement a few months after giving birth, as she told People at the time, "I have a 3-month-old."
After all, Misty has mostly kept her personal life out of the spotlight, and that won't be changing as a mom. Misty told the outlet she plans to protect her son's privacy. "Definitely with my son," she noted, "I wouldn't have him probably be on camera for anything. But when it comes to my career and what I'm doing, I'm really open."
—Reporting by Amanda Champagne-Meadows