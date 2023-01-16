Misty Copeland Shares How Becoming a Mom Has Changed Her

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

Misty Copeland is dancing to a new tune.

The ballerina, who welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Jackson, with husband Olu Evans in 2022, recently reflected on how being a mom has changed her. For Misty, becoming a parent led to a shift in focus.

"I think as an artist you invest so much in yourself, which we have to do," Misty shared in an exclusive Jan. 14 interview with E! News during the Live at the Music Center: Concert Celebrating Jerry Moss. "But this baby made me realize there's so much more and made me step back from myself and realize how much I can pour into someone else."

While the 40-year-old admitted there have been some nights that lack good sleep, including one where she "slept on the floor next to the crib," Misty doesn't mind navigating a new chapter.

"I've loved all the challenges," she told E! News. "That's something that makes me able to be a part of an art form like ballet. I love challenges. I never really think about it in a negative way. It's just a beautiful journey."