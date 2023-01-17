Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Save 50% on Peach & Lily and Skin Gym

Give your skin the care it deserves and stick to your budget with these can't-miss Ulta deals from Skin Gym and Peach & Lily.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 17, 2023 12:30 PMTags
If one of your 2023 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your beauty routine and actually stick to it with some great products from Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Sale is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop.

You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.

Today, you can get major deals on products from Peach & Lily and Skin Gym. Check out the products that are on sale below... before they sell out! Oh, and Platinum/Diamond members get free shipping when they shop the sale items (no minimum order value needed).

Today's Skincare Steals

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum

Get that glass skin look with Peach & Lily's best-selling serum. It visibly brightens, firms, hydrates and calms your skin to reveal luminous and translucent-looking skin from within, according to the brand. The serum also improves and prevents the signs of photo-damaged skin, fades dark spots, evens out skin tones, and makes fine lines and wrinkles lifted and less noticeable, per the brand. The product is suitable for all skin types in the morning at a night, including sensitive skin.

This product has 2,000+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper raving, "I added this serum to my regimen and noticed major improvements to my skin. Worth every penny!"

Another reviewed, "Transformed my skin. This is the first skincare product I've ever used where I noticed a genuine difference from. This has made my skin so much smoother, evened out texture and redness, left it hydrated and glowing. So easy to use and satisfying results. I would highly recommend!"

 

 

$39
$20
Ulta

Peach & Lily Pure Peach Retinoic Eye Cream

Gently reverse the visible signs of aging with the Peach & Lily Pure Peach Retinoic Eye Cream. This product visibly improves lines, deeply etched wrinkles, loss of firmness, dark circles, and dryness, according to the brand. Your eye area will look plumped, brightened, lifted, and awake when you make this a regular part of your routine.

A shopper said, "LOVE! No more under eye concealer for me. I had bags and dark circles from my years as a nurse and currently being in grad school. After using this for ~ 3 weeks I stopped needing under eye concealer. Additionally a milia under my eye just went away after using this for a week."

Another shared, "Love this eye cream, I use it as a night cream. In the morning my eyes are bright and hydrated. Can't live without it nightly."

 

$43
$22
Ulta

Skin Gym Rose Quartz Crystal Sculpty Heart Gua Sha Tool

Lift and sculpt your skin with the Skin Gym's Rose Quartz Crystal Sculpty Heart Gua Sha Tool

A shopper raved, "Amazing skin tool! Best to use with a moisturizer, skin oil or serum. It's amazing for lymphatic drainage and jaw sculpting."

Another said, "Absolutely perfet! I use this product to do my face massages and it is great. The shape means that it fits the contours of my face perfectly! Very happy with the quality and the packaging it arrived in."

 

 

$32
$16
Ulta

